Trucks and Cars Alert Each Other in Traffic - Pioneering Cooperation Between Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars

The passenger-car version of Connected Safety was launched by Volvo Cars in 2016. With Volvo Trucks now rolling out its version of the service, trucks and cars are able to alert each other to potential hazards. This is possible because the two companies share safety-related data between their respective clouds.

"Expanded cooperation between different players is one of the most important keys to improved road safety. If more vehicles are able to exchange real-time information about the traffic situation, it will lower the risk of accidents. With Connected Safety we are opening the door to the future, with the hope that more vehicle manufacturers will join in," says Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic and Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks.

Connected Safety was developed to send out alerts to nearby vehicles connected to the service whenever a driver activates the vehicle's hazard warning lights.

"A vehicle standing still by the roadside in poor visibility risks being hit from the rear, which can have severe consequences. An alert issued well in advance gives all drivers of nearby cars and trucks the same opportunity to reduce speed, adjust their driving to the traffic situation and avoid a collision," explains Carl Johan Almqvist.

In the longer term, the cloud-based service can be expanded with additional safety-enhancing functions.

"As the technology undergoes further refinement and more vehicles are linked to the system, real-time information will become an important complement to the various intelligent safety and driver support systems found in our trucks today. Connected Safety marks the start of a new phase in our ongoing drive to promote safe driving and prevent accidents," says Emanuele Piga, Director Customer Solutions & New Services Development at Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks will initially introduce Connected Safety on new trucks in Sweden and Norway, where both Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars account for a significant proportion of annual new-vehicle registrations.

Facts, Volvo Trucks Connected Safety

