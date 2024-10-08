Truckstop and OOIDA Collaborate Exclusively to Support and Protect Owner-Operators

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop and OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association) today announced an exclusive collaboration to provide tools that help protect and grow owner-operator businesses. As part of this collaboration, OOIDA has designated Truckstop as its exclusive load board partner, further solidifying the company's reputation as the most trusted freight network.

For nearly three decades, owner-operators have trusted Truckstop to help manage, safeguard and expand their businesses. As experts in the fight against fraud, Truckstop has implemented numerous security enhancements to build the most trusted network in freight.

"We're thrilled that Truckstop has teamed up with OOIDA as their exclusive load board partner," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to putting owner-operators first by empowering them to manage, protect and grow their businesses like never before."

For owner-operators, access to quality freight at fair rates is critical, but so is knowing that the freight is legitimate and that the brokers and shippers are quality.

"Over the years, Truckstop has continually demonstrated its dedication to empowering owner-operators and small fleet truckers. When rampant freight fraud hit the trucking industry a few years ago, Truckstop swiftly dedicated significant efforts and resources to protect small business truckers," said Todd Spencer, president of OOIDA. "With OOIDA's 50 years of advocacy for owner-operators and Truckstop's longstanding commitment to small carriers, this partnership is a natural fit."

To learn more about Truckstop's exclusive partnership with OOIDA, please visit here.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com .

About OOIDA

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is the largest national trade association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and professional truck drivers. The Association currently has approximately 150,000 members nationwide. OOIDA was established in 1973 and is headquartered in the Greater Kansas City, Mo., area.

SOURCE Internet Truckstop Group, LLC