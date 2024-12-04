Truckstop and Reliance Partners Join Forces to Provide Brokerages Unique Insurance Offerings

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop and Reliance Partners announced a partnership to help protect brokerages and keep their operations moving efficiently with insurance options designed to meet their unique business needs.

Through this collaboration, Truckstop RMIS™ (the freight industry leader in carrier onboarding and monitoring) customers can benefit from preferred insurance rates through Reliance Partners select providers, helping them reduce risks while maximizing their growth potential.

"Together, Truckstop and Reliance Partners are committed to empowering brokerages with both industry-leading freight solutions and reliable insurance coverage," said Alan Alberto, director of partnerships, Truckstop. "By combining our expertise in freight technology with Reliance Partners' robust insurance offerings, we aim to provide brokerages with the tools and confidence they need to drive growth, streamline operations, and navigate the complexities of the logistics industry."

Reliance Partners offers Truckstop brokerage customers:

Access to preferred insurance rates with participating markets

Tailored insurance solutions to support freight and brokerage operations

Effortless integration with Truckstop for streamlined protection

"We are excited to partner with Truckstop, which helps brokers and motor carriers run their businesses more profitably and securely," said Thom Albrecht, chief revenue officer, Reliance Partners. "Our partnership will enhance the fight against fraud and theft, while improving risk solutions for transportation providers."

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com .

About Reliance Partners

Reliance Partners is America's fastest-growing privately-held insurance agency focused on the transportation and logistics space. Founded by a team of former transportation industry executives, Reliance leverages its specialized expertise to provide full-spectrum risk management support and an unmatched customer service experience. The company has received numerous accolades, including being named Best Workplace by Inc. magazine every year since 2016, ranking 8th Best Workplace in America by Fortune Magazine, and being recognized as one of the most innovative and disruptive companies in freight by Freight.Tech100.

For more information, please visit: www.reliancepartners.com.

