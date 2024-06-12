Truckstop Announces Appointment of Joe Pergola as Chief Financial Officer

BOISE, Idaho, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Pergola to the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Pergola is responsible for global financial operations, overseeing financial planning and analysis, controllership (accounting and tax), investor relations, investments, capital structure, and growth strategies.

Joe Pergola, Chief Financial Officer, Truckstop

With more than 25 years of business and financial leadership experience to the role of CFO, Pergola brings a wealth of expertise to Truckstop. Prior to joining the company, Joe was the CFO for Connatix and the CFO for Integral Ad Science, where he played a pivotal role in taking the company public in 2021, a move that valued the company at $3.8 billion.

"I am honored to join Truckstop at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Pergola. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team to drive financial excellence, strengthen operational efficiencies, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth and value creation."

"Joe's extensive financial experience will prove invaluable as we deepen our dedication to being a trusted partner in the freight transportation industry," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "His impressive track record of delivering results and creating value will further advance our growth strategy and customer's success."

Throughout his career, Pergola has led and transformed finance, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, business and sales operations, and real estate for more than a half dozen Fortune 500 media and ad tech companies, including Amazon, Criteo, The Weather Company, Yahoo, and Time Warner.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

