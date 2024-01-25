Truckstop Contributes to Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

News provided by

Internet Truckstop Group, LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Truckstop is making a charitable donation to Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit organization that helps to educate, equip, empower and mobilize the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

Since 2010, by presidential proclamation, January is designated as a month to heighten awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on identifying and preventing this crime.

"Truckstop proudly supports Truckers Against Trafficking, an organization we've supported for numerous years, both as a corporate entity and through contributions from individual employees," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "The fight against human trafficking is an ongoing battle that demands continued support, and there's an opportunity for everyone to get involved."

In addition to a donation, Truckstop is committed to raising awareness for this important initiative. The company dedicated a recent episode of its 'Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast' to discuss the issue of human trafficking with Laura Cyrus, senior director of Industry Training and Outreach at Truckers Against Trafficking. The host and Truckstop's Chief Relationship Officer, Brent Hutto, talked with Laura about the passion and commitment that fuels her efforts to empower truckers and how she's on a mission to build a movement to end human trafficking.

"Truckers Against Trafficking is immensely grateful for the support received from Truckstop," said Cyrus. "Truckstop is utilizing its influential platform to further our message and promote engagement within its extensive network. Although significant strides have been made in educating individuals to identify and report human trafficking, the crucial need to disseminate this life-saving information throughout the industry cannot be emphasized enough. Putting an end to human trafficking requires the commitment and vigilance of everyone."

For more ways to get involved and/or to donate, please visit Truckers Against Trafficking. For more information about Truckstop, visit https://truckstop.com/.

About Truckstop
Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com

SOURCE Internet Truckstop Group, LLC

Also from this source

Truckstop Introduces Enhanced Security Measures to Further Safeguard Against Fraud

Truckstop Introduces Enhanced Security Measures to Further Safeguard Against Fraud

Truckstop, a leading provider of solutions that power trusted networks within U.S. freight, today announced the implementation of new, enhanced...
Truckstop Introduces Load Alert Notifications Feature for Truckstop Go Mobile App

Truckstop Introduces Load Alert Notifications Feature for Truckstop Go Mobile App

Truckstop today introduced Load Alert Notifications, a new feature accessible via the Truckstop Go™ mobile app for customers with a Load Board Pro...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.