Truckstop Contributes to Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Truckstop is making a charitable donation to Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit organization that helps to educate, equip, empower and mobilize the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

Since 2010, by presidential proclamation, January is designated as a month to heighten awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on identifying and preventing this crime.

"Truckstop proudly supports Truckers Against Trafficking, an organization we've supported for numerous years, both as a corporate entity and through contributions from individual employees," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "The fight against human trafficking is an ongoing battle that demands continued support, and there's an opportunity for everyone to get involved."

In addition to a donation, Truckstop is committed to raising awareness for this important initiative. The company dedicated a recent episode of its 'Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast' to discuss the issue of human trafficking with Laura Cyrus, senior director of Industry Training and Outreach at Truckers Against Trafficking. The host and Truckstop's Chief Relationship Officer, Brent Hutto, talked with Laura about the passion and commitment that fuels her efforts to empower truckers and how she's on a mission to build a movement to end human trafficking.

"Truckers Against Trafficking is immensely grateful for the support received from Truckstop," said Cyrus. "Truckstop is utilizing its influential platform to further our message and promote engagement within its extensive network. Although significant strides have been made in educating individuals to identify and report human trafficking, the crucial need to disseminate this life-saving information throughout the industry cannot be emphasized enough. Putting an end to human trafficking requires the commitment and vigilance of everyone."

For more ways to get involved and/or to donate, please visit Truckers Against Trafficking. For more information about Truckstop, visit https://truckstop.com/.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

