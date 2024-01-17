Truckstop Introduces Enhanced Security Measures to Further Safeguard Against Fraud

News provided by

Internet Truckstop Group, LLC

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop, a leading provider of solutions that power trusted networks within U.S. freight, today announced the implementation of new, enhanced security measures that brokers can utilize to keep bad actors out of their networks via RMIS.

Brokers will continue to onboard carriers with speed, confidence, and precision through RMIS, a tailored business solution. With the addition of these market-leading security measures to RMIS, Truckstop enhances security, trust and quality of a broker's carrier network.

RMIS customers will benefit from the scale of the largest network of trusted carriers — validated and secured with the leading identity verification systems and technology.

"Our broker customers require a platform that streamlines their onboarding and compliance workflows by leveraging secure and trusted carrier networks, enabling them to make fast, informed decisions," said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. "These enhanced security measures will strengthen trust within the community and further demonstrate our commitment to relentlessly driving innovation to power the industry and confront the next generation of challenges."

Built on top of the most trusted freight marketplace in North America, the enhanced security measures include:

  • Identity verification to help confirm the identity of carriers onboarding with brokers via RMIS.  This involves comparing the individual's government-issued ID with a real-time photograph. Carriers will only be required to undergo this process annually or when their government-issued ID expires.
  • Enhanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) aims to detect potentially compromised credentials and provide smooth access across both the Truckstop and RMIS platforms. MFA is a security protocol that mandates users to present two or more distinct authentication factors to confirm their identity before gaining access to a system, application, or account.

Truckstop brings market-leading technology — leveraged by more than half of the Fortune 100 — to the freight industry to increase security and safety while delivering a low-friction experience that enables commerce in vital industries.

About Truckstop
Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

SOURCE Internet Truckstop Group, LLC

Also from this source

Truckstop Introduces Load Alert Notifications Feature for Truckstop Go Mobile App

Truckstop Introduces Load Alert Notifications Feature for Truckstop Go Mobile App

Truckstop today introduced Load Alert Notifications, a new feature accessible via the Truckstop Go™ mobile app for customers with a Load Board Pro...
Truckstop Proudly Supports the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Truckstop Proudly Supports the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Each year, a national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Monongahela National...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.