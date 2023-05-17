Truckstop Kicks Off Weekly Series on Fraud Prevention During National Transportation Week

Truckstop Group LLC

17 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop is introducing Fraud Prevention Friday - a weekly series focused on fraud in the freight industry and preventative measures timed to kick off during National Transportation Week (May 14-20). The week is an annual recognition for educating the public about freight transportation issues.

Starting on Friday, May 19, and through weekly content thereafter on the company's social channels, Truckstop's Fraud Prevention Friday series will provide the freight industry with critical tips and best practices from Truckstop executives. The weekly information will include unique data and insights about fraud in the industry grounded in customer research and surveys commissioned by Truckstop.

"Fraud is a serious problem that affects both brokers and carriers and it continues to escalate as the market experiences significant fluctuations," said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. "Through product offerings like RMIS and informative resources such as Fraud Prevention Friday, Truckstop is empowering those in the freight transportation industry with the tools they need to help combat fraud in their business."

According to a recent survey commissioned by Truckstop on the issue of fraud, 78% of brokers spend significant time resolving fraud-related issues. Further, 65% of brokers reported a loss in productivity due to resolving fraud-related issues, while 25% have had to spend time dealing with legal implications.

Another point of concern within the industry - double brokering was reported by respondents as the most common fraud they experienced (90%), with stolen loads (28%), identity theft (23%), and stolen payments (15%) also listed as important concerns.

RMIS is the number one provider of carrier onboarding and monitoring solutions and can provide what brokers need to help securely onboard active carriers. RMIS operates on proven technology designed for scalability and reliability. More information can be found at truckstop.com/product/carrier-onboarding/broker/

For more information and to access Fraud Prevention Friday content and updates follow Truckstop on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter

About Truckstop
Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

Methodology
The survey was conducted by Truckstop and based on online surveys among 280 Truckstop brokers in the U.S. who were surveyed between 03.29.2023 - 04.03.2023.

