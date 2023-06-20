Truckstop Survey Finds 50% of Professional Truck Drivers Travel with Their Pets for Emotional Support

News provided by

Truckstop Group LLC

20 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Take Your Pet to Work Week, Truckstop commissioned a survey of 500 U.S.-based owner-operator truck drivers and found that half of the respondents (50%) travel with their pets for emotional support.

As many customers are spending more time on the road away from home, these emotional support passengers provide comfort and help to reduce loneliness. Forty-six percent of those surveyed would consider a different occupation if they could not travel with their pet(s).

Truckstop asked some of their customers to share their personal stories about how they found their pet companion and the therapeutic benefits their pets provide:

Constance and Jim Ross' Giant Alaskan Malamute, Milo, became a military surrender after his owner was deployed overseas. Milo was transported from a rescue in Santa Barbara up to Oregon where Jim and Constance met him. He now rides in the hot shot with Jim.

"Milo's previous owner was in tears when he had to bring him to the rescue. It pulled at my heartstrings and now I know why – Milo is such a well-trained dog full of personality and he's just happy all the time," said Constance. "We rely on local shipments and all the workers we work with remember Milo. He comes on short loops because the heat right now is horrible but rides hot shot in the front seat. He's a great companion on the road."

Mike Broaddus and his Goldendoodle, Lucy, have been on the road for almost nine and a half years. The first day Mike brought her on the truck, Lucy learned how to use the mirrors to watch him work on the flatbed.

"I find that having a dog with me is welcome company. It gives us truck drivers someone to take care of and keep our minds out of our own heads. At night, Lucy lets me know if there may be anyone lurking around the truck, which is important. A dog is a deterrent for people that may have nefarious intentions," said Mike. "I believe all truck drivers should have a pet with them on the road. It's one of the main reasons I'm an owner-operator; I call the shots so I can choose to have my dog with me while I drive."

To see more customer stories and photos, please visit our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/truckstop.  For more information about how Truckstop is empowering the freight community, visit https://truckstop.com.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop, by Censuswide. 500 U.S.-based owner-operator truck drivers surveyed between 03.07.2023 - 03.17.2023. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

SOURCE Truckstop Group LLC

Also from this source

Truckstop Kicks Off Weekly Series on Fraud Prevention During National Transportation Week

Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence Survey Shows Spot Market Close to Turning a Corner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.