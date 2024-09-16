Truckstop Survey Highlights the Unwavering Dedication of America's Rockstars of the Road During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 15-21), Truckstop surveyed more than 850 Truckstop carrier customers to gain insights into the lives of these dedicated drivers and their experiences on the road. Nearly 60% of Truckstop carriers have driven one million miles or more, with over one third of respondents surpassing the remarkable milestone of two million miles.

The survey results also underscore just how committed these truck drivers are to their profession. Among those who have reached the one-million-mile mark, more than 60% report having a current streak of driving a million miles without a single accident, highlighting their unwavering dedication to safety.

Rockstars of the Road

These rockstars of the road not only navigate the highways with skill and precision, but also bring their own rhythm to the road with 72% of respondents listening to music while on the road, and close to one-third preferring country music to any genre. Favored country stars include George Strait and modern stars such as Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs. Over 20% of carriers turn up the volume for bands like AC/DC and Metallica, proving that the spirit of rock and roll is alive on the highways. Even Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have found their way into the playlists of these road warriors, highlighting the diverse tastes that fuel their long hauls.

"In celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we honor the resilience and dedication of truck drivers, not just this week but every day," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer of Truckstop. "This year's survey underscores the strong focus drivers place on safety, while also revealing how music helps keep these rockstars of the road alert and energized behind the wheel."

Support for the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund

For the second year, Truckstop is proud to support the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) with a donation tied to their National Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign, which runs throughout the month of September. The SCF's mission is to aid over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families when illness or injury has caused them to be out of work. The organization also has a proven track record with its free health and wellness programs to keep essential workers healthy and on the road.

To further highlight this important work, Shannon Currier, SCF's Director of Philanthropy, will be featured in a special edition of Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast. In this episode, she joins Truckstop host Brent Hutto to discuss the impact of SCF's initiatives and the critical importance of supporting truckers' well-being. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 17th.

Looking Ahead

The survey also showed that perspectives on the future of trucking are mixed. Just over a third (32%) of respondents hold a positive outlook, while 40% are more pessimistic. The remaining respondents are uncertain, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

