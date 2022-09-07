Truckstop Survey Reveals Benefits and Challenges of the Trucking Profession

Company Celebrates "Rockstars of the Road" with Appreciation Events During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, taking place September 11-17, which is meant to show appreciation for America's truck drivers, Truckstop today released new research revealing the benefits and challenges of the trucking profession. In a survey of 500 U.S. truck drivers, 67% agree that they feel their job is appreciated. However, this sentiment is down from last year's high of 96% during the height of supply and transport challenges resulting from the pandemic.

Additionally, the survey revealed the following insights:

Ninety percent of U.S. truck drivers surveyed¹ said they use software/technology to assist with back office-related tasks (e.g., invoicing, insurance, IFTA reporting, etc.) and thirty-eight said they use a mobile app for load planning every day.

Eighty-three percent of U.S. truck drivers experience daily challenges with recent increases in fuel prices and almost three quarters (74%) said they are concerned about the pressure to work longer hours due to the driver shortage.

Sixty-seven percent of U.S. truck drivers surveyed think the pay levels are high enough to attract new drivers and keep veteran carriers from leaving and just over 61% surveyed feel they are benefiting positively from the fluctuating spot market rates.

Sixty-eight percent surveyed do find it challenging to keep up with insurance-related matters (i.e. keeping insurance up to date) and changing industry regulations.

Just over a quarter (26%) of U.S. truck drivers surveyed said fluctuating spot market rates have impacted their revenue positively and they are making up to 24% more money and over 72% surveyed said they find factoring an efficient way to get paid.

"Each and every day, we appreciate the unwavering commitment made by our nation's truck drivers to keeping the country moving and are thankful for the sacrifices they make day in and day out," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop.

Truckstop/Roady's "Rockstars of the Road" Appreciation Events

For the second consecutive year, Truckstop is recognizing the hard-working women and men helping to deliver consumer goods by hosting truck driver appreciation booths at three Roady's truck stop locations/affiliates across the country. Truck drivers can stop by participating locations to receive free lunch, fuel gift cards, die-cast trucks and Truckstop branded merchandise while supplies last.

Monday, September 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fontana Truck Stop: 14264 Valley Blvd., Fontana, CA 92335

from – Fontana Truck Stop: 14264 Valley Blvd., 92335 Wednesday, September 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – On the Run Travel Center: 10026 South Eisenman Road, Boise, ID 83716

from – On the Run Travel Center: 10026 South Eisenman Road, 83716 Friday, September 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Baker Truck Corral: 515 Campbell St., Baker City, OR 97814

For more information about how Truckstop is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, visit https://truckstop.com/rockstars.

About Truckstop

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop, by Censuswide. 500 Truck drivers surveyed between 08.18.2022 – 08.25.2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

¹ 'Always', 'Often', Sometimes' responses combined.

