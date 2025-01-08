Truckstop Survey Reveals Carrier Confidence and Growth Optimism for 2025

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop's latest Carrier Insight Survey reveals an optimistic and forward-thinking outlook within the trucking industry. With 91% of carriers confident in achieving their professional goals and nearly half expecting significant personal and business improvements, the survey of nearly 500 carriers underscores their readiness to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in 2025.

"The survey results highlight carriers' resilience, ambition, and determination to enhance their businesses and overall quality of life," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Whether focusing on fraud prevention, professional development, or securing more relevant loads, Truckstop provides innovative tools and resources to empower carriers and help them thrive in an ever-changing industry."

Overarching Optimism Fuels Career Confidence

The majority of carriers (91%) feel optimistic about achieving their primary professional goals in 2025, with 54% describing themselves as "extremely optimistic." Career stability is a cornerstone of their plans, as 97% intend to stay in trucking—63% in their current roles and 34% transitioning to new opportunities within the industry.

Professional outlook: Ninety-four percent (94%) believe their professional life will improve in 2025, with 53% expecting it to be "significantly better."

Career changes: Only 3% of carriers plan to leave the trucking industry in 2025, reinforcing trucking's role as a stable and rewarding career choice.

Gaining Ground on Fraud

Fraud prevention remains a top priority for carriers in 2025. Eighty-two percent (82%) believe industry measures will improve, and nearly one-third expect significant advancements.

Future of fraud prevention: Carriers overwhelmingly see improvement ahead, with 28% anticipating major gains in fraud prevention efforts.

Support needs: Many carriers look to companies like Truckstop to provide resources and tools to address fraud more effectively.

Prioritizing Wellness and Personal Development

Carriers are making significant commitments to health, wellness, and self-improvement. Over 70% plan to improve their eating habits and exercise routines in 2025, while an impressive 93% are likely to pursue additional training or certifications to advance their careers.

Health and wellness goals:

Seventy-six percent (76%) plan to improve eating habits.



Seventy-one percent (71%) plan to increase exercise.

Personal growth: Carriers view professional development as critical, with 93% likely to invest in training or certifications.

Although work-life balance remains a challenge, 22% hope to spend more time at home while 32% plan to spend less time at home, likely due to their professional demands and desire to grow their income.

Strategic Investments for Business Growth

In 2025, 77% of carriers plan to make rig upgrades, including performance improvements and driver comfort enhancements such as heated seats and updated sound systems. Financial planning is another critical area, with 45% focusing on revenue growth and 38% prioritizing savings for equipment upgrades.

Rig upgrades: In addition to comfort and performance improvements, many carriers are also interested in adding technology for route optimization and adding safety features like cameras.

Top financial goals:

Forty-five percent (45%) are focused on increasing revenue.



Thirty-eight percent (38%) aim to save for equipment upgrades.



Seventeen percent (17%) either prioritize reducing costs or building an emergency fund.

SOURCE Internet Truckstop Group, LLC