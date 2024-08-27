Truckstop Upholds Rigorous Stance of Zero Tolerance for Fraud with Advanced Technology

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong presence throughout the entire freight lifecycle and decades of historical data, Truckstop is uniquely positioned to help detect and mitigate fraud risks at every stage.

Truckstop products have a proven track record of effectively aiding our customers in combating fraud. Through July 2024, the company's advanced fraud mitigation systems have successfully identified and prevented bad actors and suspicious activity.

January through July statistics:

8,605 potentially fraudulent attempts to onboard and create a RMIS (best-in-class carrier onboarding) account were blocked.

7,798 carriers were denied identity verification and RMIS access due to mismatched documentation.

5,086 suspicious attempts prevented from participating on the Truckstop load board.

"Fraud in the freight transportation industry is rapidly evolving in nature, and we work closely with our customers and partners to learn and adapt quickly," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "As bad actors keep changing their tactics, we're committed to providing the tools and support carriers and brokers need to operate safely and confidently in a constantly changing market."

Risk Factors

The company's recent addition to the fraud mitigation arsenal includes Risk Factors. Risk Factors helps brokers vet new and known carriers in seconds. Designed to work within a broker's existing workflow, Risk Factors analyzes billions of signals from Truckstop proprietary, licensed, and public data to deliver a risk assessment and easy-to-read summary of a carrier's potential risk indicators.

Risk Factors is the only risk detection and fraud mitigation solution accessible as an Outlook Add-in, Chrome Extension, Microsoft Edge Extension, and API. This enables brokers to work seamlessly on any webpage, including Gmail, and TMS so they can vet carriers in real-time.

ID Verification

This additional level of security indicates whether the individual initiating the verification matches the photo on their ID. ID Verification compares an individual's government-issued ID with a real-time photograph.

Enhanced security measures enable brokers to onboard ID Verified carriers more rapidly and confidently, helping to create trust and expand their networks.

Carriers recognize the importance of ID Verification for securing broker contracts and building strong business relationships. By protecting their reputation and diligently managing their carrier profiles, they position themselves as reliable partners.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

More than 80% of confirmed security breaches are a result of weak or stolen passwords or those used to log in to multiple accounts. MFA is a security protocol that mandates users to present two or more distinct authentication factors to confirm their identity before gaining access to a system, application, or account. Detecting potentially compromised credentials provides smooth access across the Truckstop platform and creates a more trusted and reliable network.

Partnership with Law Enforcement

Truckstop continues its longstanding partnership with law enforcement, such as the FBI's Major Theft Organization (MTO), to stay up to date with the current cargo theft landscape, emerging trends and tactics used by thieves, and ways freight professionals can partner with the FBI to strengthen their defense.

The FBI's multi-pronged approach to combat fraud includes opening key cases, working closely with other law enforcement, training new agents in the field, and leaning on industry leaders, like Truckstop, to gain essential insights.

