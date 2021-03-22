Truckstop.com Acquires Registry Monitoring Insurance Services (RMIS)

BOISE, Idaho, and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com today announced it has acquired Registry Monitoring Insurance Services (RMIS), one of the leading providers of automated onboarding and monitoring services and software to the freight transportation industry. The acquisition of RMIS brings best-in-class carrier onboarding and insurance monitoring to the industry's largest freight marketplace, Truckstop.com, solidifying the company's leadership in providing solutions that strengthen broker, shipper and carrier relationships.

"This acquisition marries the industry's two most respected compliance tools, RMIS and SaferWatch®, to introduce Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) to the freight world, furthering Truckstop.com's commitment to supply customers with the tools they need to successfully manage the entire freight lifecycle," said Paris Cole, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "By combining our resources and expertise, we will undoubtedly bring even more value to brokers and carriers by simplifying workflow through automation– shortening critical steps to minutes rather than days."

The addition of RMIS to Truckstop.com's existing portfolio of onboarding and monitoring solutions is a significant step forward in giving brokers what they need to efficiently evaluate carriers for safety, industry and financial requirements. Plus, brokers can quickly onboard approved carriers and grow their carrier network with confidence.

"From the start, RMIS has operated with the goal of reducing complexities and streamlining processes for our freight customers," said Hayden Landon, president, Registry Monitoring Insurance Services. "With this acquisition, it is clear that we are better together in our pursuit of delivering best-in-class products, solutions and services to the market."

RMIS is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, and has approximately 160 employees.

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

About RMIS

Since 1996, RMIS has specialized in Insurance Monitoring and Compliance Services for brokers, 3PLs and shippers located nationwide and in Canada. RMIS collects and monitors Certificate of Insurance information, manages compliance rule sets for its clients, and offers customized tools to significantly reduce risk, cut costs, eliminate paperwork, and automate the registration and compliance process. RMIS's advanced technology coupled with live customer service gives clients peace of mind knowing they can utilize properly insured carriers who meet all their unique requirements.

