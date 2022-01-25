Truckstop.com and Bloomberg Intelligence Survey Shows Current Environment Sets Up Another Strong Year for Carriers

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply constraints and abundant freight opportunities, spurred by restocking and backlogs, are keeping carriers optimistic about demand and rates this year, according to the latest Bloomberg | Truckstop.com survey, which polled owner-operators.

"This environment could drive contractual truckload rate growth to the mid- to high-single digits in 2022, providing another healthy year for carriers," said Lee Klaskow, senior freight transportation and logistics analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Sentiment remains historically positive, supporting our view of a prolonged contractual-rate cycle."

The Bloomberg | Truckstop.com Truckload 4Q-21 survey shows demand expectations well above normal:

Carriers' bullishness on demand stayed well above historical averages in 4Q and returned to a level seen in 1Q21.

About 71% of respondents expect load growth over the next six months, up from 62% in 3Q and 16 percentage points above the 4Q average.

Flatbed was most optimistic (76% expect higher volume) amid increased infrastructure spending on top of a strong housing market. This was followed by dry-van carriers (70%), which cited restocking and consumer resilience as principal drivers.

"Carriers are using every resource at their disposal – load boards, rate analysis tools, spot market insights – to help keep up with demand and simplify how and when to deliver loads," said Paris Cole, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "Our priority is to continue to deliver best-in-class solutions that help our customers do their job and achieve success in these dynamic times."

The Bloomberg | Truckstop.com survey of owner-operators and small fleets provides timely channel checks into the health of the spot market and is published on a quarterly basis. This survey marks the 27th quarterly survey and the sample size is 305. It consists of dry-van, flatbed, temperature-controlled and specialized/diversified carriers. Of the respondents, 60% operate just one tractor.

The complete survey is available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers via BI .

