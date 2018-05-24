Truckstop.com and Chainalytics Team Up to Unleash North America's Largest Freight Rate Database

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, leader in transportation technology and load board solutions, has announced a partnership with Chainalytics, a global leader in supply chain intelligence products, to combine contract and spot rates from both databases into a single product in Truckstop.com's Rate Analysis platform.

"The freight community can only grow with access to robust and accurate data," said Paris Cole, CEO of Truckstop.com. "Truckstop.com's partnership with another data-driven thought leader like Chainalytics is a game changer for all parties concerned with contract and spot rates data. It is partnerships like this one—bringing both types of best-in-class data to one screen—that move the freight community forward in ways the industry has never seen before."

The partnership was announced at Truckstop.com's annual user conference, Connected, in Dallas on Tuesday and will provide increased visibility into contract and spot rates from a single screen, starting with Truckstop.com's strategic Rate Analysis platform and following with the transactional RateMate tool.

Gary Girotti, Executive Vice President of Chainalytics said, "Through this partnership, we'll provide a solution for logistics service providers to gain greater visibility into contract and spot rates anywhere in North America in one place. Over time, we believe Chainalytics' Freight Market Intelligence Consortium's (FMIC) wealth of contract freight rate data combined with Truckstop.com's extensive spot-rate insight will allow us to accurately predict where future rates are headed so customers can efficiently manage their transportation budgets and operation strategies."

More information and details of the product partnership will be released in the upcoming weeks.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. More information can be found at www.truckstop.com.

About Chainalytics Bright Minds. Better Methods. Best Outcomes. Chainalytics accelerates fact-based transformation for supply chain leaders around the globe, including 18 of Gartner's Top 25 supply chains. We bring unparalleled passion to our core purpose: to help leaders realize maximum value from their supply chains. Our combination of top supply chain talent, proven methodologies and proprietary market intelligence delivers actionable insight and measurable outcomes. With locations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Chainalytics serves companies globally in a borderless fashion. Tap into the top minds in supply chain management today.

