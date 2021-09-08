Truckstop.com Promotes Kendra Tucker to Chief Operating Officer

"During the last year, Kendra has taken great care and thoughtfulness to strategically evolve our sales organization to better serve our customers," said Paris Cole, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "We are proud to announce her promotion to Chief Operating Officer to further the company's mission to provide carriers, freight brokers and shippers with innovative, easy-to-use technology to help them be more profitable."

"In my expanded role, I am looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum we have and to help lead the company through its next stage of growth," said Kendra Tucker, chief operating officer, Truckstop.com.

For information about employment opportunities, visit: Truckstop.com/company/careers/.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers - empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.



SOURCE Truckstop Group LLC

Related Links

truckstop.com

