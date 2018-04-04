Truckstop.com's Payment Platform, LoadPay, Integrates with McLeod Software

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, leader in transportation technology and load board solutions, has announced a direct integration of their payment platform, LoadPay, with McLeod Software, the leading provider of transportation management software for carriers, brokers and 3PLs.

With McLeod's focus on helping its customers increase efficiencies while reducing costs, integrating with LoadPay aligns with McLeod's vision and goals by providing their PowerBroker™ customers a turnkey method to streamline their entire payments process.

Truckstop.com's LoadPay

"For brokers and 3PLs, their TMS is the backbone of their entire business," says Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. "Now, McLeod PowerBroker™ customers can manage their entire payments process from within one platform without having to involve an additional platform."

The integration solves the payment portion of McLeod's goal to deliver an end-to-end solution. Truckstop.com's LoadPay increases back-office efficiencies and provides simplified payment reconciliation. The integration also allows for increased visibility and control on the broker's side, and quick payment options for the carrier. This results in improved carrier retention and capacity generation, while creating a new source of revenue for brokers and shippers.

"McLeod is pleased to deepen its partnership with Truckstop.com through integration with LoadPay," says Robert Brothers, Manager of Product Development for McLeod. "Our goal is to provide our customers with everything they need to keep their business running in an efficient and profitable manner. LoadPay aligns with that goal with their ambition to wipe out payment inefficiencies in the transportation industry".

Truckstop.com is proud to work directly with innovative technology solution providers like McLeod to empower the freight community.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. Visit www.truckstop.com to learn more.

About McLeod

Companies that work with McLeod Software gain a comprehensive transportation management solution that ensures they are running their businesses and managing capacity in the most efficient and effective ways possible. McLeod Software is the leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions for CRM, dispatch operations, EDI, accounting, fleet, carrier, driver and HOS management, business process automation, visual workflow, and document management systems, all specifically developed for trucking. McLeod Software's advanced transportation management solutions and services enable our customers to increase their efficiencies while reducing costs.

