TruClarity Management Solutions Announces Key Employee Promotions

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruClarity Management Solutions, a Tampa-based firm offering transition and back office solutions for advisors seeking independence, today announced two recent promotions.

Christine Castellano, with over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and most recently chief administration officer at the company, was promoted to chief operating officer.

Maggie Hudspeth, a 10-year industry veteran, was promoted from the director of marketing services to chief marketing officer, responsible for overseeing the firm's corporate marketing initiatives and marketing division.

"These promotions reflect our company's commitment to excellence," said Pamela Stross, president and CEO of TruClarity Management Solutions. "I am exceptionally grateful to have Christine and Maggie on the team, and they are a testament to TruClarity's continued growth, success and flexibility this past year." According to Stross, TruClarity recently expanded staffing in all divisions within the organization and launched a record number firms in 2020, despite the pandemic.

Castellano joined TruClarity in 2016, having previously served as a banking compliance and risk management professional. As the firm's new COO, she will be responsible for designing and implementing business strategies, plans and procedures, as well as overseeing advisor transitions and operational functions of the business.

"I am excited to continue supporting TruClarity in my new role," said Castellano. "I am thankful for the opportunity to advance, and I am looking forward to putting new ideas in motion."

Hudspeth joined the company in 2018 and quickly rose to supervisory and management positions. She has played a key role in developing goal-oriented and process-driven marketing strategies for financial advisors. In her new position, she will oversee the marketing division for advisor services as well as corporate marketing for TruClarity.

"I am looking forward to taking this step and making an impact in my new role," said Hudspeth. "I think this year will present unique opportunities for growth, and I am eager to be part of that."

For media inquiries, please contact Lexie Kilpatrick at (866) 225-0920 ext. 107 or [email protected].

About TruClarity Management Solutions:

TruClarity Management Solutions is a trusted solution for financial advisor independence and life beyond the leap. Offering a comprehensive transition solution, the team equips advisors with a robust, turnkey platform to support their firm's day-to-day activities. Learn more: MyTruClarity.com

Lexie Kilpatrick

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 107

[email protected]

SOURCE TruClarity Management Solutions

Related Links

https://mytruclarity.com

