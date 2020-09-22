TruClarity Management Solutions Celebrates Oxler Private Wealth's Successful Launch

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxler Private Wealth, a New York-based Registered Investment Adviser, announces the launch of its wealth management practice with the help of TruClarity Management Solutions and Pershing.

Oxler is a fee-only fiduciary serving high-net worth individuals and families from diverse backgrounds. Jonathan Nadler, Senior Portfolio Strategist, works alongside his daughter, Jessica Demler, Principal, and her brother-in-law, Masahiro Yamazaki, CPWA®, Principal. Linda Raghunauth acts as the firm's director of client service.

"After many years at a regional brokerage house and a constant reassessment of how to best serve clients, it became abundantly clear the fee-only RIA business model was the best platform for us," said Nadler. "At Oxler, we are able to procure and customize a team of service providers in the open marketplace, giving us the flexibility to continuously improve our service offerings in line with the latest innovations."

"All of us at TruClarity are honored to partner with the incredible team at Oxler Private Wealth on their journey to independence," said Pamela Stross, CEO of TruClarity Management Solutions. "Jonathan, Masa and Jessica are truly consummate professionals whose passion for the business shines through in everything they do."

The Oxler team aligns their investment strategy with clients' goals and values to offer independent advice and to safeguard clients' assets with a trusted custodian.

"The Oxler team has all the ingredients to thrive in an independent environment," said Ben Harrison, head of RIA custody business at BNY Mellon's Pershing. "As a family-run business, they are focused on creating a firm with people-first culture, delivering outstanding experiences to clients. We are thrilled to support them in this new chapter of their evolution and contribute to their ongoing success."

About Oxler Private Wealth:

Oxler Private Wealth is a fee-only fiduciary providing clients with what matters most to them: independent and insightful holistic advice, tailored financial plans and transparent investment management designed to protect and advance their wealth, goals and values through all stages of life. Learn more at www.oxlerpw.com.

About TruClarity Management Solutions:

TruClarity Management Solutions is a trusted solution for financial advisor independence and life beyond the leap. Offering a comprehensive transition solution, TruClarity Management Solutions equips advisors with a robust, turnkey platform to support their firm's day-to-day activities. Learn more at MyTruClarity.com.

Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the Firm by the Commission.

