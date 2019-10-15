TruClarity Wealth Advisors Appoints Catherine Mustico as Chief Compliance Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TruClarity Wealth Advisors, a Tampa-based SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) launched last month, today announces the addition of Catherine Mustico as Chief Compliance Officer.

Mustico joins the TruClarity Wealth Advisors team alongside Darian Johnson, who serves as Chairman, Pamela Stross, the President and CEO, and Travis Johnson, CFA® who serves as CIO of the RIA. As Chief Compliance Officer, Mustico will handle compliance needs and regulatory requirements for advisors. She will also oversee internal policy and procedural initiatives for TruClarity Wealth Advisors.

"I am honored to be working with a group of passionate and client-driven professionals. I standby TruClarity Wealth Advisors' mission to provide unique solutions to each financial advisor based on their individual needs and goals to run a successful advisory practice within an independent framework. In my new role, I will assist my team by integrating my experiences toward directing compliance functions, in order to continue their vision for clients' success," said Mustico.

Before joining TruClarity Wealth Advisors, Mustico was the Chief Compliance Officer of Elara Securities INC, based in New York, where she administered and maintained compliance initiatives for the international broker-dealer. Her experience also includes work as an associate principal examiner at Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), also in New York, leading the execution of routine cycle examinations for GINRA member firms.

With almost 15 years of experience in financial and compliance consultancy services, Mustico is a results-driven professional with extensive experience in directing compliance functions across financial, operational and strategic risk management.

"TruClarity Wealth Advisors knows the challenges of becoming an independent advisor and operating a business, which is why we are committed to guiding advisors toward independence. Mustico's experience strengthens our team and will further drive TruClarity Wealth Advisors to pursue our mission and strategies for current and future clients," stated Stross.

About TruClarity Wealth Advisors:

TruClarity Wealth Advisors allows advisors to build their own brand and business, and assists them in the journey towards autonomy and unlocking their full potential as an independent advisor.

