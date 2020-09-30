Truco Enterprises Leads Innovation in Dips Category with On The Border® Squeezable Salsas and Queso

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truco Enterprises announced today the official launch of On The Border® Squeezable Salsas and Queso, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite dips any time, anywhere. The new dips, on store shelves now, are available in Original Medium Salsa, Queso, and Guacamole Salsa flavors, and feature an easy to use and control lid that satisfies consumer demand for less mess, less waste, and more convenience.

The new On The Border Squeezable Salsas and Queso are made with real avocados, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and peppers, and come in BPA-free, microwaveable packaging that allows families to enjoy all three flavors hot or cold. The easy control lid is perfect for every family member, from young children to grandparents, who can simply squeeze as much or as little as they want of their favorite dip onto any meal or snack. Consumers everywhere can rejoice in now having a mess-free option for salsas and queso -- no utensils needed!

"We are thrilled to bring this game-changing innovation to the salsa and dip categories, solving for long-standing consumer challenges of portability and ease of single-use, which we know are barriers to expanded usage occasions," said Shane Chambers, CEO of Truco Enterprises. "On The Border Dips have grown 58% in Total MULO in the latest 26 weeks ending 9/6/20. We are confident that this new innovative packaging will further that growth in the nearly $2 billion-dollar shelf-stable dip segment, just as condiments did when they adopted similar packaging in their categories."

About Truco Enterprises

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1991, Truco is a leading developer and marketer of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the On The Border® brand. The Company's products are sold nationally through grocery retailers, club stores, mass merchandisers and in the value channel. Truco Enterprises is the exclusive licensee of the On The Border brand for food products sold through retail. For more information, please visit www.ontheborderchips.com. Truco Enterprises is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries, including consumer, business services, and healthcare. In addition to Truco Enterprises, Insignia's portfolio companies include Century Snacks, a provider of branded and private label snack nuts, trail mixes and similar snacks, and Tillamook Country Smoker, a provider of jerky, meat sticks and other meat snack products. For more information, please visit www.insigniacap.com.

