TruConnect Appoints Technology Executive Justin Dean as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Phase of Platform Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, a leading provider of wireless connectivity and digital services serving millions of Americans, today announced the appointment of Justin Dean as Chief Technology Officer.

Dean joins TruConnect with more than two decades of experience leading technology organizations at high-growth digital platforms operating in complex regulatory environments. In his role, he will lead the company's engineering, platform development, and technology strategy as TruConnect continues to scale its platform and expand its impact.

Justin Dean, TruConnect’s new Chief Technology Officer

TruConnect operates at the intersection of telecommunications, government programs, compliance, and consumer technology - a unique combination that requires sophisticated platform infrastructure and operational rigor. As the largest platform in its category, serving millions of customers nationwide and processing high volumes of daily transactions, the company is entering a new phase of growth focused on expanding its technology capabilities and accelerating product innovation.

"Justin brings the rare combination of deep technical leadership and operational execution needed to scale complex platforms," said Scott Southron, President of TruConnect. "As we continue to expand our services and technology capabilities, his experience building high-performing engineering organizations will play a critical role in our next chapter."

Dean has held senior executive technology leadership roles across several high-growth digital platforms, where he led large engineering organizations and built scalable product and data infrastructure supporting millions of users. He is known for transforming engineering teams into high-performance product development organizations capable of delivering innovation in highly regulated industries.

"TruConnect operates in one of the most interesting intersections in technology today where telecommunications infrastructure, government programs, compliance, custom hardware and consumer platforms meet," said Dean. "The opportunity to modernize and scale a platform that directly impacts millions of people is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to work with the team to strengthen the technology foundation and accelerate innovation across the business."

Dean's appointment comes as TruConnect continues to invest in its technology platform and expand its engineering capabilities to support long-term growth.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding the availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through the Lifeline program to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans access critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

Contact Information

1149 S Hill St h 400

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(800) 430-0443

SOURCE TRUCONNECT