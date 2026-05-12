Trucordia Acquires Assets of Richardson Insurance, Strengthening Personal and Commercial Lines Presence in Idaho

LINDON, Utah, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced it has acquired the assets of Richardson Insurance, a full-service personal and commercial lines business based in Idaho. Founded in 1988 by Randy Richardson, the business has built a loyal client base over nearly four decades by prioritizing education, accessibility, and genuine relationships.

"We welcome the Richardson team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Randy and his team have spent 38 years making sure every client understands their coverage solutions and feels taken care of. That kind of commitment to education and personal service is something we deeply value, and it's a natural fit for what Trucordia is building."

Richardson Insurance began with a focus on helping Idaho drivers get the right coverage solutions at a time when many drivers were uninsured. Over the years, the business expanded into mortgage and real estate-related coverage solutions to offer a full range of personal and commercial lines solutions. The team is known for being easy to reach, thorough in answering questions, and committed to making sure clients leave every interaction more confident about their coverage.

With this acquisition, Trucordia adds a trusted Idaho business with a strong retention record and deep community roots. Richardson's clients will continue to receive the same responsive, client-first service they've come to rely on, with access to an expanded set of carrier options and resources.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia