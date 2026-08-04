Trucordia Acquires Assets of Shipley & Pease Insurance, Expanding Specialty Experience in Professional Liability

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced it has acquired the assets of Shipley & Pease Insurance, a specialized brokerage known for its deep experience in professional liability for architects and engineers and related risk management services. Founded in 1996 by Dave Shipley and later expanded under the leadership of Stan Pease, the firm has built a strong reputation by helping clients understand complex risks, secure tailored insurance solutions, and make more informed business decisions.

Shipley & Pease grew to become one of the largest independently owned brokerages in the country specializing in professional liability for architects and engineers. The firm recently marked its 30th year in business and has achieved 500% growth over the past decade, driven largely by referrals from satisfied clients. It is also a founding member of AE ProNet, a nationally recognized group of brokers, insurers, and attorneys focused on improving insurance products and risk management services for architects and engineers nationwide.

"Shipley & Pease has built something truly impressive over the last three decades," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "This is a team with real specialty knowledge, a strong referral-based growth story, and a client service model built on accessibility, experience, and trust. They have earned a meaningful place in the industries they serve, and we welcome them to the Trucordia team."

As part of Trucordia, the Shipley & Pease team will continue delivering the personalized, high-level service it is known for while gaining broader reach, added resources, and the ability to serve clients on a larger national scale.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia