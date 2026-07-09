Trucordia Acquires Assets of Dominion Insurance Services, Adding a Specialist in Professional Liability Lines with Deep Client Relationships

LINDON, Utah, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced it has acquired the assets of Dominion Insurance Services, Inc., a California-based boutique brokerage with a longstanding specialty focus in lawyers professional liability and other professional liability lines. Founded in 1997 by Larry Hilton, and later joined by Wes Hilton, Dominion has built its business one client at a time, earning a strong reputation for technical knowledge, long-term relationships, and responsive client service.

The business began in a small office above Larry Hilton's garage in Martinez, California, starting without a single client and gradually building a book of business from the ground up. From the beginning, the Dominion team focused on serving legal and other professional clients with thoughtful guidance in complex liability areas, including lawyers professional liability, fiduciary liability, coverage for patent agents, and insurance solutions for accountants, architects, and engineers.

Over time, Dominion became known not just for its specialty knowledge in these areas, but also for the way it serves clients. One of the team's longstanding philosophies has been that a client should be able to reach a real person whenever they call with a service issue or question. Producers routinely take calls for one another when an assigned broker is unavailable, helping ensure that clients receive informed guidance without delay. That emphasis on accessibility and practical counsel has remained a defining part of the Dominion client experience.

"Dominion is highly regarded for its combination of specialty experience and genuine client commitment," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Larry, Wes, and their team have built a business around being available, being knowledgeable, and helping clients navigate complex professional liability issues with confidence. Their commitment to client service is a strong match for our client-centered culture."

Joining Trucordia represents an opportunity to build on its specialty foundation with broader support, expanded capabilities, and access to additional resources. The Dominion team points to Trucordia's culture, cross-selling opportunities, operational support, and long-term vision as major reasons for confidence about the future. As part of Trucordia, Dominion's clients will continue to receive the same high-touch, relationship-driven service they value, now backed by broader organizational strength.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia