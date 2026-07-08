Trucordia Welcomes Jay Green as Chief Financial Officer

LINDON, Utah, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today that Jay Green has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. With extensive financial leadership experience across insurance and capital markets, Green will oversee the company's financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations, financial planning and analysis, accounting, and treasury functions.

Jay Green has joined Trucordia as Chief Financial Officer.

Green will play a key role in driving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation while supporting Trucordia's commitment to delivering exceptional care to clients.

"Jay is a proven insurance and finance leader with a strong record helping complex organizations advance their strategic priorities," CEO Felix Morgan said. "His broad industry perspective and emphasis on results and operational excellence will strengthen our executive team as we continue building momentum."

"I'm pleased to join Trucordia at such an important moment for the company," said Green. "This ambitious team is building something remarkable. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to serve clients and support continued growth and success."

Green joins Trucordia from Accelerant Holdings, a specialty insurance risk exchange, where he served as Group CFO. Previously, he was with Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director and Head of Insurance Structured Finance within the Investment Banking division. Throughout his career, he has held senior finance and operational leadership positions in the insurance sector.

Green earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia