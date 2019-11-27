Trucost launches Physical Risk Analytics to help assess risks and opportunities from climate change

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucost, part of S&P Global, has launched Climate Change Physical Risk analytics, to help investors, companies and governments understand the exposure of businesses' assets to climate change. The launch of the new dataset is especially significant as investors and companies are increasingly considering the effects of global climate change and the risks it poses on companies' future growth.

The recently released Trucost Climate Change Physical Risk analytics evaluated 15,000 companies representing 99% of global markets. The study found wildfires, heatwaves and hurricanes, linked to increasing global temperature, are the greatest risk to physical assets. Further revealing, almost 60% of companies in the S&P 500® and more than 40% companies in the S&P Global 1200 have physical assets which are at high risk of climate change impacts. Find the full report here.

Richard Mattison, CEO, Trucost, part of S&P Global, said: "We have witnessed the devastating effects of global climate change, be it in the form of wildfires, hurricanes, floods or sea-level rise. These weather patterns are set to increase in frequency and impact, and it is imperative that market participants fully understand the risks of climate change to company assets and take steps to mitigate them."

Richard added: "The addition of the Physical Risk dataset to our Climate Analytics Toolkit will allow our customers to assess the interplay of physical and regulatory transition risks facing companies."

The new datasets and analysis have been designed to allow customers to report in line with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), an initiative by the Financial Stability Board to help companies and investors respond to climate change risks.

The datasets evaluate corporate exposure to 7 climate change hazards based on over 500,000 physical corporate assets from 15,000 companies globally. Trucost's Physical Risk methodology was developed with input from experts in the investment, business and scientific community. DWS were part of this expert group and provided an investor perspective on physical risk in the research paper.

