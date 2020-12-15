TruCreator Inc. Creates 2HYPE Edition Series 1 Box

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruCreator 2HYPE Edition Series 1 Box has officially released and is available exclusively on the TruCreator website. 2HYPE is one of the most popular YouTube groups in the US with over 25.5 million followers combined. TruCreator Inc. was founded by Kristopher London, Jesse Riedel, and James Riedel from the 2HYPE group.

"With all the hype in the card industry we had the idea to create our own trading card company," said Co-Founder Kristopher London. "We have always had a passion for opening sports trading card and 2K digital packs & thought it would be so cool to have our own trading cards. Our motto is Founded by Creators, for Creators, which is exactly what we are trying to do."

The current demand in the sports card industry makes it almost impossible to open a box at the suggested retail price. The TruCreator owners; Kris, Jesse, and James, are striving to make products that are affordable to ensure everyone can open a box of cards and have the potential thrill of pulling a rare card.

"This year I got into investing in sports cards and I wished there was trading cards to collect of people in my industry," said Co-Founder Jesse Riedel. "The thrill of opening a pack and pulling an autograph of your favorite Creator got me hooked on the idea of starting our own company."

The Co-Founders first product will feature:

6 Packs Per Box

7 Cards Per Pack

94 Total Card Checklist

1 "Hit" Per Pack

Hit = Silver Foil Parallel, Gold Parallel, Autograph or Relic Autograph

Look for randomly inserted dual, triple and relic autograph cards

The product's SRP of $19.95 and can be purchased at www.trucreator.net

TruCreator plans to come out with various other Series' containing YouTubers, Gamers, Influencers and more! Future collaborations will be shared via the @TRUCREATOR Instagram channel.

"For me, I cannot wait to produce Creator Cards for all the biggest YouTubers, Gamers, and Influencers the world has to offer. Imagine pulling a card of an up and coming Creator who ends up blowing up. That just takes it to another level for me." Said Co-Founder James Riedel

