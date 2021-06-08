TruCreator Inc. Dropping Series 2 Trading Card "Creator Series"

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruCreator is set to launch its Series 2 trading card product, "Creator Series", on June 9th, 2021 at 9:00am EST through the TruCreator Website. The series will include some of the biggest names in the eGamers and creator space, including; DDG, Kris London,MMG, Troydan, Yoboy Pizza, Cash, Jesser, Duke Dennis, TYCENO, AnnoyingTV, Jiedel, ZackTTG, IMDAVISSS, Marcelas Howard, TDBarrett, QJB,Yourrage, AJ Lapray, Adin Ross, Moochie, Stephania Ergemlidze, JoeKnows, ColeTheMan, Jeffrey Bui, Qias Omar, and Kenny Chao. In total there are 27 creators whose cards you can collect!

"We are incredibly excited to bring this product to market. This is really the first ever box of trading cards to include some of the most popular creators in the world. We are excited for our first ever Hobby Box product release and the complete collection is insane. We have some big things in the works so stay tuned!" said Kris London, Co-Founder

TruCreator founders Kris, James and Jesse have recruited high end content creators to feature on their trading cards. They will feature similar cards in regards to the 2HYPE Edition Series Box 1 but have expanded the product with a whole new line-up of card types;

- Base - Red Parallel Base - Blue Parallel Base - OJ Parallel Base - Gold Foil - Silver Holo - SP Superstar 1 - SP Spotlight 1 - VIP Relic - Auto - Red Parallel Auto - Blue Parallel Auto - OJ Parallel Auto - Silver Cracked Ice Auto - Red Cracked Ice Auto - Double Auto VIP Pass - Relic Auto

The "Creator Series" will entail the Blaster Box which contains 6 packs per box, 6 cards per pack, and the box includes one holo/insert/parallel per pack. It can be purchased for $19.95. As well as the Hobby Box which contains 12 packs per box, 6 cards per pack, and 1 holo/insert/parallel per pack. On top of all of that you will get 1 auto +1 auto, relic, or 1/1 per box. This box can be purchased for $49.95.

With these new faces you will have the opportunity to pull a card that is autographed by one of these content creators. They will be featured in both boxes.

