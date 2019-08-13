trücup Low Acid Coffee Announces A Partnership With Nationally Known Coffee Distribution Company

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- trücup, a low-acid coffee company that has made the morning ritual of coffee more accessible to millions of Americans, has announced a partnership with Farmer Bros. Co., or Farmer Brothers, a national coffee roaster based in Northlake, Texas.

trücup is a revolutionary third category of coffee that uses a patented water and steam process to reduce acid. This process makes trücup an option for the 25 million Americans who have had to give up coffee due to GERD, acid reflux and other gastrointestinal issues.

The Farmer Brothers partnership is expected to increase trücup's national distribution to even more businesses, restaurants, and food service industries across the country.

"This partnership will bring trücup low-acid coffee to market to an entirely new audience," said Andy Gomes, co-founding partner of trücup. "The unique processing of our coffee beans means that trücup can be easier on the stomach, but it is also smooth, easy to drink and delicious."

trücup's light roast is up to 4.6 times less acidic than leading national brands.

"We are looking forward to a great partnership with trücup," said Scott Siers, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Direct Ship for Farmer Brothers. "Our goal is to distribute great coffee. With trücup low-acid coffee we know we are bringing a unique, high-quality product to millions of Americans who have been skipping their daily cup of coffee because of stomach issues."

Farmer Brothers is a leading national roaster, manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea, spices and other culinary products to stores and members of the foodservice industry.

Consumers can purchase trücup low-acid coffee at trucup.com and from Amazon. Five blends are available: Light, Medium, Bold, French and Espresso.

trücup is marketed and distributed nationally.

About trücup coffee

trücup roasting company launched its first product line in 2012. A third category of coffee, trücup's low-acid coffee can be a great option for individuals who experience gastrointestinal issues. The natural, patented process uses only water and steam to greatly reduce the irritating substances but leaves in all of the aroma, taste and caffeine. trücup is available in five different roasts including light, medium, dark, espresso and French roast. To learn more, visit trucup.com.

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of over $600 million in fiscal 2018 and has approximately 1,500 employees nationwide. The Company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

