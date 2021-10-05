True Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Firm's Growth

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True , the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced leadership changes designed to support True's rapidly growing business units.

Josh Withers, Managing Director, Platform

Josh Withers , a co-founder of True, will move into the newly created role of Managing Director, Platform. Within this role, Josh will help create, implement, and promote new business initiatives across True's range of products and services. Josh will also help True clients solve their business problems with tailored solutions that address their unique executive talent needs. He will continue taking on select CEO and Board searches as well.

"Now more than ever, talent owners have complex problems to solve and they need tailored solutions to keep their business moving forward," said Brad Stadler, co-CEO and True co-founder. "We believe executive talent management should combine technology with services to help companies stay ahead. Josh will assess our clients' needs and create high-impact solutions to enable them to do that."

Josh helped co-found True because he recognized his clients needed a firm focused on transparency, data, and a collaborative approach. He believes in building strong relationships with up-and-coming talent, and with established leaders in today's disruptive technology companies.

"As a co-founder, Josh understands True's vision to disrupt the stale executive search business with a fresh approach and innovative talent management tools," said Joe Riggione , co-CEO and True co-founder. "He's helped build so much here already. I'm excited to harness his energy across the platform to help True define the future of executive recruiting."

Shawn Thorne, GM, Americas for True Search

Josh will be succeeded as GM, Americas by Shawn Thorne , former co-lead of the Product, Data and Technology practice. Shawn will manage all operational areas at True Search, including training, technology, marketing, finance, and talent acquisition. Shawn has a Ph.D. in Materials, Science and Engineering from UC Berkeley and an MBA from London Business School. He has experience running operations and grant research at a startup, and a decade in global scientific research and technology management. He steps into his new role after five years of exemplary leadership at True.

Ariele Fleming, Sophia Mowla, Aaron Rouza, True Search Practice Leads

Partner Ariele Fleming will succeed Shawn to co-lead the Product, Data and Technology (PDT) practice. With over a decade of executive search experience, Ariele has been instrumental in shaping True's PDT practice and driving its success from the beginning.

In addition, partner Sophia Mowla has been appointed co-lead of True's Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Sophia is a published scientist and was nominated for the European Science Engineering and Technology Awards for her discovery of novel anti-cancer and anti-ageing therapeutic targets. She also won an MRC-funded scholarship in translational oncology at Imperial College London. Sophia has been a dedicated mentor to her True colleagues and an invaluable leader in her practice.

Finally, partner Aaron Rouza will move into the role of co-lead for True's Finance practice. Aaron joined True as one of the Finance practice's first dedicated search professionals and has since developed a reputation for leading CFO engagements nationwide. Aaron has established himself as a leader known for developing others across the firm. He has past experience as a talent acquisition lead in Silicon Valley.

Aaron will succeed CFO expert-recruiter, partner Rhoda Longhenry , who will step down from her role as co-lead to return to search work full-time. Since the beginning of the firm, Rhoda has set the gold standard for her colleagues: intellectually, operationally, and culturally. After eight years of hard-charging leadership, Rhoda will shift her focus to clients and will continue to serve as a valued mentor and driver of business opportunities for True.

ABOUT TRUE

True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high-growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms.

AboveBoard

True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

