True Appoints Veteran Leaders to Newly formed Board of Directors

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True , the fast growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, is pleased to announce the formation of its Board of Directors. The Board will help guide True's next generation of industry-changing solutions across the talent lifecycle.

"Whether it's executive search, strategic hiring, candidate sourcing, leadership development, or technology, we are constantly looking for ways to push the industry forward. We recognize our clients' need for efficient people solutions that drive value and growth; our new Board will make meaningful contributions to help us continue to innovate and reinvent the space," said Joe Riggione, Founder and co-CEO of True.

True's Board of Directors includes: Jennifer Ceran, CFO of Smartsheet; Alex Shootman, President and CEO of Workfront; and, Evan Wittenberg, EVP & Chief People Officer at Ancestry and True co-founders and CEOs Brad Stadler and Joe Riggione.

"True is a company that has both an impressive track record and culture of innovation. The firm has achieved significant growth in a short period of time, but more importantly, it is the biggest driver of change in an industry poised for disruption," said Jennifer Ceran, Smartsheet CFO and True Board Director. "I'm thrilled to be joining the True's Board to help drive what's next."

Alex Shootman, President and CEO of Workfront Alex has over 25 years of experience in all areas of revenue and profit generation for technology organizations, with significant experience leading SaaS-based companies. Prior to Workfront, he had a material impact in his role as President at both Apptio and Eloqua, which went public and was then acquired by Oracle. Alex has also held executive-level positions with Vignette, TeleTech, BMC Software and IBM.

Evan Wittenberg, EVP & Chief People Officer at Ancestry As a member of the executive leadership team at the family history and consumer genomics industry leader, Evan helps to guide Ancestry through a period of fast growth by finding, developing and retaining amazing talent, and ensuring a fantastic culture. Evan previously spent 5 years as SVP of People at Box, where he was responsible for scaling the company from ~$50M to ~$500M in revenue and from ~400 to ~1700 employees across 14 countries, and helped take the company public in 2015. Prior to Box, Evan was Hewlett-Packard's Chief Talent Officer, and before that created and led Google's leadership development programs globally.

Jennifer Ceran, CFO at Smartsheet Jennifer joined Smartsheet, a leading SaaS platform that enables organizations, teams and individuals to achieve more, in September 2016 as their CFO where she leads Finance, IT, Procurement and Facilities. Prior to Smartsheet, Jennifer spent over 9 years in senior finance roles at eBay and 3 years as VP Finance for Box, where she helped the founders scale the company and prepare for a successful IPO.

True operates worldwide from 12 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About True

True is a global platform centered on talent for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations.

True's products and services span the talent lifecycle including: search for executives and other strategic hires, technology, and leadership development.

Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Technology

Thrive provides collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Development

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

