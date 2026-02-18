True Citrus Launches Innovative True Lemon Wellness Line for Cravings, Immunity and Energy Support

HAPPIER HYDRATION WITH PURPOSE

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Citrus, the trusted, award-winning hydration experts, today announces the launch of True Lemon Wellness, a groundbreaking new line of functional, powdered drink mixes. Crafted with purposeful, scientifically chosen, Non-GMO ingredients, the new collection is designed to support proactive health routines and enhance daily vitality by offering targeted benefits for appetite control, immune system support, and sustained energy.

True Lemon Wellness Collection

True Lemon Wellness is a refreshing response to common consumer frustrations within the functional beverage space. Many existing options fall short on transparency, taste, or a holistic approach, and consumers crave solutions that are simple, effective, and delicious. Each of the three unique formulations contain 0 sugar, no artificial sweeteners and are vegan and gluten-free, helping consumers transform their water into wellness from sunrise to sunset.

"We believe that a truly happy lifestyle starts with making simple, healthy choices throughout your day," said Robert Cuddihy, CEO, True Citrus. "Today's consumer is looking for support for their wellness journey. They are seeking food and beverages with functional benefits and support. They want benefit-led ingredients that contribute to their active lifestyles, overall well-being and integrate seamlessly into their busy lives. With True Lemon Wellness, we're transforming ordinary water into a personalized ritual of self-care."

The NEW True Lemon Wellness Collection

True Lemon® Curb your cravings™ responds to a pressing need for appetite control solutions that are science-informed and trustworthy, as the weight management market is often rife with skepticism. True Lemon Curb helps support those on weight loss or weight maintenance journeys, including GLP-1 protocols or post-protocol, those embracing mindful eating lifestyles like intermittent fasting, Mediterranean or Keto or those looking for help with hunger without high stimulants, unproven herbs or medication. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Fusion, Blueberry Fusion, Peach Fusion. ($18.95 for a box of 8, 0.35oz packets)

The Science: True Lemon Curb helps support appetite control, digestive health, balanced hydration and everyday vitality via 5 grams of Prebiotic Fiber per serving and a Proprietary Phyto True™ Curb Blend (with chlorogenic acid [from green coffee bean], EGCG, and 30mg of natural caffeine [from green tea extract] to help curb cravings and support feelings of fullness and digestive health; and 600mg of Balanced Electrolytes to help improve hydration and support cellular absorption. In a recent consumer study, 80% of testers said it helped curb cravings and 84% said it helped them stay full between meals.1

True Lemon® Defend your wellness™ offers a significant shift in immune support from reactive (when someone feels sick) to a proactive, year-round healthy habit. True Lemon Defend goes beyond Vitamin C, offering holistic health support that not only helps support the immune system and cellular health but promotes balanced hydration and everyday vitality. Available in three delicious flavors: Citrus Blend, Berry Blend, and Raspberry Lime Blend. ($18.95 for a box of 12, 0.25 oz packets)

The Science: True Lemon Defend contains a Proprietary Phyto True™ Antioxidant Blend with 300mg of plant-based antioxidants* from acerola cherries (containing 150mg of Vitamin C, 167% DV), pomegranates, citrus peels and green tea to help support the immune system and healthy cells and 600mg of Balanced Electrolytes to help improve hydration and support cellular absorption.

* Antioxidants only help if the body can absorb them. Scientific testing confirmed all four key antioxidants in True Lemon Defend (Vitamin C, Hesperidin, Ellagic Acid, EGCG) are bioavailable, meaning they can cross the intestinal barrier for use by the body.

Testing also showed these ingredients work synergistically, meaning they absorb just as effectively together as they do alone, and Ellagic Acid's absorption is absorbed better when combined in True Lemon Defend, meaning there is no compromising one benefit for another.

True Lemon Elevate your potential™ fulfills the demand for alternatives to sugary, artificial and crash-producing, high-octane energy drinks. Ideal for wellness-conscious consumers and non-athletes alike, True Lemon Elevate offers clean, multi-functional ingredients that help support energy, focus and clarity, balanced hydration and everyday vitality. Available in two delicious flavors: Citrus Blast and Berry Blast. ($18.95 for a box of 12, 0.21 oz packets)

The Science: True Lemon Elevate provides no crash, no jitter energy via a Proprietary Phyto True™ Energy & Focus Blend (120 mg of plant-based caffeine from green tea extract to help avoid crash or jitters, 200mg of L-Theanine, 200mg of GABA and 60mg magnesium to help support sustained focus, mental clarity and overall mood); Vitamin C (100% DV) to energize and support vitality, and 600mg of Balanced Electrolytes to help improve hydration and support cellular absorption.

Make every sip count. True Lemon Wellness products are available for purchase exclusively at TrueCitrus.com . Follow the hydration journey on Instagram and TikTok .

1 Independent, third-party Home Use Test (Nov 2025, n=97)

About True Citrus:

Based in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® Unsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids and Wellness Drink Mixes, and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus and fruit taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from only simple Non-GMO ingredients, all True Citrus products are 0 to 15 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Meijer, Albertsons, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Shop-Rite, Stop & Shop Wegmans, and Weis, and other fine retailers, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products also are available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications. For more info visit https://www.truecitrus.com .

