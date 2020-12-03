True Citrus Launches True Lemon® Kids Clean-Label Drink Mixes

BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness-centric brand True Citrus recently launched True Lemon® Kids, a low-sugar, clean-label powdered drink mix designed for children that contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives; uses colors from natural sources (fruits and vegetables); offers 25% of the daily servings of Vitamins A, C, and E; has 10 calories per serving; is sweetened with stevia and 2g of sugar; and is Non-GMO, gluten-free, and sodium-free.

True Lemon Kids Packaging

True Lemon Kids: 92% Less Sugar Per Serving Than Juice & Soda

American children consume roughly 81 grams of sugar per day, says the American Heart Association(1). The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that children consume no more than 30-35 grams of sugar per day(2).

"We believe hydration can be delicious without a lot of sugar," said Robert Cuddihy, CEO of True Citrus. "Families have so many beverage options for their children, but few of them are low-sugar or naturally-sweetened. Hydration is a foundation of a healthy, happy lifestyle. Thanks to simpler, Non-GMO ingredients and great tasting flavors, we think True Lemon® Kids is an easy win parents can feel good about."

Each serving of True Lemon® Kids has 2g of sugar in an 8-ounce serving, while most juices and sodas have 24g of sugar in the same 8-ounce serving. Available in Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Blue Raspberry flavors, True Lemon® Kids products are available nationwide at Walmart and at TrueLemon.com.

True Lemon Kids: Helping Kids Stay Hydrated

According to The American Journal of Public Health, half of all children aren't adequately hydrated(3).

"It's hard being a parent these days," said Heidi C. Carney, Executive Vice President of Marketing for True Citrus. "We're all dealing with so much due to COVID-19 and there's a lot of competing advice about what's good for our kids. True Lemon Kids can make a small part of the day easier. While plain water is the best beverage kids can drink, this is a great alternative to juice or soda — and for children who don't like drinking plain water. It's a delicious way to boost hydration."

About True Citrus

Based in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® unsweetened sachets, lemonades, and limeades. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and use only simple and clean ingredients. They do not contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, sodium or gluten. True Citrus products, including low-calorie lemonades/limeades, unsweetened citrus replacements, and spice blends, are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Safeway, Publix, HEB, Meijer, Wegmans and Stop & Shop, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products also are available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications.

