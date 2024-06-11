True Colors Announces New Tailored Talent Acquisition Program to Empower Businesses in Building Winning Teams

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Colors®, a leading authority in talent development and cultural enhancement, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Talent Acquisition Program. This innovative solution is designed to assist businesses in navigating the complex landscape of talent acquisition, enabling them to attract, assess, and hire the best talent to drive success and foster a thriving workplace environment. Theresa Stairs, COO, states, "We've heard from many of our clients about the challenges they face in hiring and retaining top talent. With our years of experience, I am thrilled that we now have a program and tools to help our clients significantly enhance their Talent Acquisition efforts."

In today's dynamic business environment, the stakes of talent acquisition have never been higher. Organizations need a strategic and efficient hiring approach, as the cost of a bad hire can reach up to 50% of an employee's annual earnings. The Tailored Talent Acquisition Program, a unique offering from True Colors®, provides a powerful solution with distinctive advantages. These include cost-effective hiring, data-driven decision-making using psychometric assessments, comprehensive training for the entire hiring team, and a modernized approach to competency questioning, all while prioritizing candidate engagement. With detailed implementation guides, ample resources, and access to additional advisory sessions, participants receive a holistic approach to strengthening their recruitment efforts and ensuring long-term success.

The program is a catalyst for change, fostering engagement, and boosting organizational retention. It's not just about filling vacancies, but about shaping the future success and sustainability of your workforce.

The Tailored Talent Acquisition Program empowers organizations to effectively attract, assess, and hire top-tier talent. Key benefits include minimizing hiring risks, saving valuable time and resources, achieving greater efficiency in the hiring process, fostering enhanced candidate retention and engagement, and building winning teams with the right talent.

To learn more about how the Tailored Talent Acquisition Program from True Colors® can benefit your organization, please visit https://www.truecolorsintl.com/.

About True Colors® International: For over 45 years, True Colors® has been a global leader in training and development. Committed to reshaping organizational cultures through personal and professional development, we focus on the most important asset—people. Our talent acquisition and development programs offer a unique approach to identifying and enhancing individual capabilities, unlocking the full potential of teams.

