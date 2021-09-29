True Comp dashboard provides transparency into executive salary data

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True , the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced the launch of True Comp, a compensation dashboard for True clients that aggregates anonymized executive salary information into an easily searchable database.

"True Comp empowers talent leaders to make smart and informed hiring decisions," said Brad Stadler , True founder and co-CEO. "The launch of this compensation dashboard is an exciting step towards our goal of modernizing the talent management industry through transparency, technology, and data-driven products."

True Comp aligns with True's investments in other products. For example, AboveBoard is a digital platform that connects underrepresented executives with board and C-suite level roles by providing access to executive-level position descriptions: a rarity in the often secretive executive search industry. Similarly, True's custom talent management software, used in every True Search engagement, changes the game by giving clients a clear view of progress and feedback throughout the entire hiring process.

"True Comp data is curated from thousands of anonymized executive and board placements we've made with tech-enabled, high-growth companies," said Gergely "Nemo" Nemeth, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at True. "Our clients have data at their core and understand the importance of decisions based on facts. We want to empower them to have the same analytical rigor when building their executive teams."

True Comp will detail global compensation data in select world currencies filterable by role, asset class, company size, and geography. All True clients will have access to True Comp.

ABOUT TRUE

True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high-growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms.

AboveBoard

True cofounded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

