True Connection Communities Announces Completion of Renovation at Verena at The Glen Independent Living Community in Glen Allen, Virginia

GLEN ALLEN, Va, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --.True Connection Communities (TCC) announces the completion of their renovation at their 55+ Independent Senior Community, Verena at The Glen, located at 10286 Brook Road, and will preview the "Grand Reveal" of this renewed and refreshed community on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 3 to 6 pm.

The theme for their Grand Reveal celebration is "Southern Hospitality," where guests will be able to tour the community in its entirety and enjoy chef-prepared hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails. There will also be live entertainment from the Washington, DC duo, Sweet Something Jazz, featuring vocals by Ariana Harbin and piano accompaniment by Caleb Nei.

Verena at The Glen features 118 luxury independent living one and two-bedroom exquisitely appointed residences with the largest square footage available in Henrico County. There are 10 floor plan options to choose from, with some floor plans offering walk-in closets along with den and patio options. Every apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, 9-foot ceilings, complete kitchen with full-sized appliances, and ample closets and pantry. Two daily chef-prepared restaurant-style meals, A/C and heat, water and Wi-Fi accessibility are included in their all-inclusive pricing. The community also provides concierge service, scheduled transportation to physicians' appointments, weekly outings and shopping, 24-hour fitness center, daily life enrichment activities, and beautiful indoor and outdoor social spaces set in pristine and picturesque grounds and landscaping.

For more information and to make a reservation to attend the Grand Reveal event on May 18, 2023, and to tour the community, call Tamika Williams at (804) 261-1100. The public is welcome and there is no charge to attend.

SOURCE True Connection Communities