True Connection Communities is First Senior Housing Operator to Treat Communities with MicroShield 360 Antimicrobial Coating

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Connection Communities ("TCC") announced today that it has engaged MicroShield 360 to treat its portfolio of 11 high-quality active adult and independent living communities, containing over 1,800 units across six states, with MicroShield 360's two-step antimicrobial coating system that kills a broad spectrum of pathogens and viruses, including SARS CoV-2 (the specific coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease), and protects from cross-contamination, odors, and mold between cleanings. TCC is the first senior housing operator to contract with MicroShield 360 to add this extra layer of protection against contamination by viruses in its communities.

MicroShield 360 is a unique coating system that incorporates an initial application of MicroShield 360 Renew, a hospital grade disinfectant, followed by the application of a long-lasting coating that is bacteriostatic, fungistatic, and algistatic. The MicroShield 360 coating system is EPA registered and FDA approved for direct food contact surfaces; it is odorless, colorless, and non-leaching and works every second of every day.

"Utilizing the MicroShield 360 antimicrobial treatment as an extra layer of protection in our communities will help ensure that our current and prospective residents feel safe and secure," says Jim Pusateri, Chief Executive Officer of TCC. "We have continued to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and team members throughout the pandemic and have taken preventive measures beyond those required by government and health authorities to help protect everyone in our communities."

True Connection Communities operates a high-quality portfolio of 11 active adult and independent living communities, containing over 1,800 units, located in key markets across the country to meet the growing needs of older Americans seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. At True Connection Communities, our residents discover the freedom to connect more closely with family and friends, engage in exciting new adventures, and are inspired to explore a whole new way of life. To learn more, visit www.TrueConnectionCommunities.com.

