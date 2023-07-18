TRUE Cresset Names Brandon Williams and Jon Marc Carrier as Wealth Advisors

Williams and Carrier will work closely with professional athletes in their new roles



CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUE Cresset | Sports + Entertainment announced today that it has hired Brandon Williams as Director, Wealth Advisor; and Jon Marc Carrier as Associate Director, Wealth Advisor. With extensive experience in professional sports business and operations, Williams and Carrier will work closely with TRUE Cresset's professional athlete clients to identify and create opportunities to build and grow their financial portfolios for the long term.

"Brandon and Jon's extensive experience working with professional athletes and hyper client-focused mindset make them a perfect fit for TRUE Cresset. We are incredibly excited to welcome them to the team," said Doug Raetz, Co-President of TRUE Cresset Sports + Entertainment.

Brandon Williams

Williams brings more than 13 years of experience leading operations and relationship management activities within the sports industry. Prior to joining TRUE Cresset, he served as President of Operations at TBH Sports, where he implemented specialized client services, reinvented the execution of operational tactics for athlete development, and managed more than $150 million in assets for professional athletes, coaches, and front office executives.

Williams attended Tennessee State University, where he played football for four years, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Performance and Sports Science and a Master of Arts in Sports Administration. He also serves as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

"I'm thrilled to join the TRUE Cresset team and lend my skillset and experience to the professional athletes, as well as their families, that we serve," Williams said.

Jon Marc Carrier

Carrier began his career at the NFL headquarters in the Football Operations department, focusing on serving retired players in the NFL Legends Community. Later, he transitioned to the Player Marketing space, where he worked on player branding projects, such as the NFL 100 Super Bowl commercial and other tentpole events, including the NFL Draft, Pro Bowl, as well as the International Series games. In 2019, he was promoted to the Player Engagement department, where he served as a liaison between eight NFL clubs and all players to the NFL league office. Carrier then transitioned to the Los Angeles Rams as a Manager of Football Affairs, where he managed all player education programming, lead partnership, and internal media requests, and supported international player strategy for both current and retired players.

Carrier attended Dartmouth College, where he played football for four years, and majored in government with an emphasis in international relations.

"I've always had a deep interest in helping those around me establish strong and sustainable financial futures, specifically when working with professional athletes. I am excited about bringing those passions together at TRUE Cresset," Carrier said.

About TRUE Cresset | Sports + Entertainment

TRUE Cresset | Sports + Entertainment was founded with the goal of creating an independent, boutique, multi-family office and private investment firm specifically designed to support professional athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs throughout their wealth journey. TRUE Cresset empowers clients to build generational wealth through all phases of life. TRUE Cresset has successfully grown its asset base, expanded advisory services, built a robust and dynamic investment platform, and remained steadfast in creating financial literacy and security for its clients. TRUE Cresset is headquartered in Chicago with a total of 19 offices nationwide.

