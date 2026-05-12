True Crime Tour Brings Families of JonBenét Ramsey, Gabby Petito, Unknown Number to the Same Stage

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The stories that have dominated headlines, divided audiences, and sparked nonstop debate are stepping out of the screen and into the same room. Crime Unfiltered is a live tour unlike anything in the true crime space, bringing together the people at the center of some of the most widely followed cases in modern history for a raw, unfiltered conversation about what really happened.

People behind the biggest headlines in America are teaming up for a true crime tour coming to the Midwest in June

Launching in June with initial stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Detroit, the tour arrives at a moment when interest in these cases is intensifying. This year marks the 30th anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey's murder, a case that continues to generate new leads and public demand for answers. At the same time, cases like Gabby Petito's disappearance, the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping that turned out to be real, and the viral "Unknown Number" cyberstalking case continue to drive national conversation.

But until now, one thing has been missing: direct access to the people who lived through it.

Crime Unfiltered puts them on stage together for the first time. Not for interviews or press appearances, but for a live, intimate exchange with the audience. The voices behind these cases will reveal details that never made it into documentaries or headlines. And answer the audience's questions.

The lineup features:

John Ramsey (JonBenét Ramsey's dad)

(JonBenét Ramsey's dad) Nichole Schmidt and Tara Petito (Moms of Gabby Petito)

(Moms of Gabby Petito) Sean Ellis (Exoneree from Trial 4 )

(Exoneree from ) Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn (the "American Nightmare" couple)

and (the "American Nightmare" couple) Shawn Licari and Melissa Perry (Lauryn's dad and aunt from Unknown Number)

This is not a panel. Not a convention. It is a rare, unscripted look at what it means to live inside a story that touched the world.

Hosted by Purdue University Northwest Professor Dr. Nicky Ali Jackson—a criminologist and victimologist who has spent her career studying the nature of crimes and the human stories behind them.

Produced by award-winning investigative journalist Alysia Sofios, who is behind some of the biggest true crime documentaries on TV, including the #1 Netflix hit Unknown Number.

Tickets include general admission and a limited amount of VIP experiences, offering attendees direct interaction with participants following the show.

June 6: CHICAGO

June 7: MILWAUKEE

June 18: INDIANAPOLIS

June 19: DETROIT

Tickets on sale at: www.crimeunfiltered.com

Media Contact:

Alysia Sofios

[email protected]

SOURCE Crime Unfiltered