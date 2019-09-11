TRUE Diamond Science creates Advisory Panel, welcomes former MLB players

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUE Diamond Science announces the formation of its Advisory Panel with former major leaguers Mark McGwire, Edgar Renteria, Eric Byrnes and seven others as founding members. Set to launch on Thursday, September 12, 2019, TRUE Diamond Science, a division of TRUE Sports, Inc., aims to disrupt the youth baseball industry with its bat fitting process and wide range of sizing options.

The TRUE Diamond Science Advisory Panel will play an integral role in the company's current and future strategic decisions, said Todd Harman, General Manager, TRUE Diamond Science.

"We worked to build an Advisory Panel with tremendous depth of baseball and hitting knowledge," Harman said. "Mark, Edgar and Eric fit perfectly into that vision. Each will be an invaluable asset in this journey. They've had success at the highest levels of competition and are eager to continue sharing their knowledge with young athletes while helping shape the future for TRUE Diamond Science."

Renteria, a three-time Silver Slugger award-winner, echoed Harman's excitement.

"The TRUE Diamond Science approach will disrupt the baseball bat market," Renteria said. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to not only join the Advisory Panel but to be able to share my experiences with young athletes throughout the process."

Other members of the inaugural Advisory Panel include: Dave Coggin, former MLB pitcher and owner of Performance Fitness for Athletes; Dan Keller, creator of Dugout Captain and assistant baseball coach at Cypress College; Ryan Fuller, former professional baseball player, former NCAA Division I assistant coach and owner of Fuller Hitting; Timothy Gibbons, director of player development at The Data Cage; Ariel Polanco, professional hitting and fielding coach and creator of Working with Polanco; Scott Brown, owner of P5 Apparel; and Bill Phillips, owner of Play It Again Sports in Orange County, California.

To learn more about the TRUE Diamond Science Advisory Panel and the innovative approach that will disrupt the youth bat market visit: http://truediamondscience.com/

ABOUT TRUE DIAMOND SCIENCE

TRUE Diamond Science is the diamond sports division of TRUE Sports, Inc. TRUE Sports, Inc., is a leading innovator & manufacturer of premium sporting goods in golf, hockey, lacrosse, diamond and ice skate industries. The company produces a wide variety of premium performance products under the True Temper, Project X, Grafalloy, ACCRA, AURA and TRUE brands in countries throughout the world. More than 1,000 individuals in 10 facilities proudly represent TRUE Sports across the United States, Europe, Japan, China and Australia.

