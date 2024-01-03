True Elements and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Water Intelligence Solutions to the Public Sector

Powerful SaaS and Data Set Solutions Now Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

NAPLES, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Elements, the leader in Water Intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as True Elements' Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry-leading Water Intelligence SaaS solutions and data sets available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"The partnership with Carahsoft will provide Water Intelligence to Public Sector agencies, enabling them to better understand current water challenges and effectively prepare for a very different water future," said Kim Patrick Kobza, CEO of True Elements. "The key is to provide agencies with dynamic workflow solutions that are cost effective and easy to procure so they can succeed in assessing the present and forecasting the future. With Carahsoft as a partner, we can accomplish our mission to ensure all agencies have the best decision support available when responding to rapidly changing climate conditions."

True Elements' SaaS solutions and data sets quickly and easily provide Public Sector leaders with in-depth insights necessary to address water challenges at the local, regional and national levels.

The Value of Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence is a unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, scientific analysis and AI capabilities that continuously aggregates, synthesizes and transforms expansive amounts of complex water data into easily understandable, increasingly precise analyses and forecasts via scores and visualizations. These analyses and forecasts produce deep, clear insights that help decision-makers better understand water resources to make fully informed decisions about how to manage and optimize resources.

Water Intelligence Helps Public Sector Leaders Ensure a Water-Resilient Future

Changing weather patterns are creating climate crises across the globe. Ninety percent of those crises are experienced through water. True Elements' SaaS solutions and data sets quickly and easily provide Public Sector leaders with in-depth insights necessary for fully informed, confident decision-making to address water challenges at the local, regional and national levels.

Insights into current water quality and quantity challenges (pollution, demographic considerations, etc.) as well as future disruptive events or long-term changes to water resources (drought, sea level rise, flood risk, etc.) help Government leaders make the strategic decisions necessary to ensure their organizations, assets, operations and communities can adapt and thrive in a climate with rapidly changing hydrologic cycles. True Elements' Water Intelligence platform easily, efficiently and cost-effectively delivers the understanding decision makers need with color coded scores and visualizations.

"The Public Sector is currently facing water-related challenges that are expected to increase in number and severity if left unaddressed," said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Director, Google ISV Ecosystem at Carahsoft. "Through collaboration with our reseller partners and the addition of True Elements' Water Intelligence solutions to our offerings, Government agencies are empowered to procure the resources necessary to proactively address existing water related challenges and work toward a water-resilient future."

True Elements, integrated within Google Cloud Marketplace, is now available through Carahsoft and Google's partner ecosystem. This collaboration simplifies procurement for Government agencies, granting seamless access to their Water Intelligence solutions powered by Google's robust infrastructure, ensuring efficient decision-making tools for addressing water challenges.

True Elements' software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6210 or [email protected]; or click here to learn more.

About True Elements

True Elements provides the deep, clear Water Intelligence leaders need to clarify water complexity and make accurate, effective decisions to address their current and future water challenges. True Elements applies a sophisticated, scientific and AI lens to multiple layers of disparate watershed data, producing reliable analysis, forecasting, and holistic insights into watershed dynamics. True Elements' Water Intelligence platform delivers insights through a fast, easy, cost-effective process and provides color-coded scores and visualizations that ensure clear understanding and communication to drive action.

Visit us at True Elements at www.trueelements.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:

Meg Maffitt

VP Business Strategy, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]

SOURCE True Elements Inc