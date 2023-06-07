True Elements Partners with AWS Marketplace to Provide Water Intelligence Solutions to Help More Businesses Address Increasingly Urgent Water Challenges

NAPLES, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Elements, a pioneer in water intelligence, today announced the availability of its state-of-the-art water intelligence software as a service (SaaS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

This partnership, combining AWS Marketplace reliability and convenient access to solutions with True Elements' best in class water intelligence, provides AWS Marketplace customers with the water data aggregation, analytics and forecasting capabilities they need to make better informed decisions about their water related challenges, whether for capital planning, supply chain issues, operations, site selection, policy decisions or risk reporting.

Over 90% of climate change impacts are water related according to the United Nations.1 As global freshwater resources come under increased threat, more companies, organizations and government entities understand that sufficient, high quality water resources are essential to their current and future success. Leaders are recognizing that they need access to sophisticated, easy to understand water intelligence to help them address current water challenges and take steps now to ensure a secure water future.

"At True Elements, we understand that global forces are necessitating a shift from carbon focused mitigation strategies as the core of future business and economic success to water focused resiliency strategies. Our goal is to make our water intelligence solutions as accessible as possible, so that corporations, government, financial institutions and the communities they serve have the deep, clear water intelligence they need to make the best possible decisions and help ensure a water resilient future for all," says Kim Patrick Kobza, CEO of True Elements. "Partnering with AWS Marketplace is an important step toward reaching this goal."

One example of how True Elements is helping organizations make critical decisions for a water secure future is the recently announced partnership agreement with Waterkeeper Alliance, a global network of community based citizen scientists using local data collection to advance clean, healthy, and abundant water for all. "The public deserves transparency in response to threats from climate change, pollution, and hazardous accidents such as the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment. Our partnership with True Elements, and their AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities, is a big step toward building a more comprehensive and state-of-the-art process for real-time water quality monitoring," says Marc Yaggi, CEO of Waterkeeper Alliance.

True Elements provides a service built on the AWS Cloud offering water intelligence solutions for surface, industrial, agricultural, drinking, storm and waste water concerns through the following solutions:

Digital Watershed Analysis Suite

For easier, more complete, and accurate data driven insights and fully informed decision making for capital planning, design requirements, supply chain challenges, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives, policy decisions, license to operate and reputational risk concerns.

Water Risk Management

For holistic assessment of water quality and quantity risk to current and future operations, supply chains, asset investments and valuations, reputational risk, and risk of inaction. Allows easier, faster, more accurate and complete regulatory reporting and shareholder disclosures.

Collective Action Facilitation

For effective watershed initiatives, ESG initiatives, asset management, supply chain management and site selection assessment.

All True Elements solutions are easy to use and flexible with one platform serving multiple needs and secure data integration, analysis, and forecasting.

"We're thrilled to offer customers AI solutions to the real-world issues they're addressing," says AWS Director of Global Business Development for Energy & Utilities, Scott Sanderson. "True Elements offers actionable intelligence on watershed data to help leaders make sound decisions. Meanwhile, AWS Marketplace offers a frictionless experience for procuring True Elements and other government technology solutions."

AWS Marketplace includes thousands of software listings from popular categories such as security, business applications, machine learning, and data products across specific industries, such as healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Customers can quickly launch preconfigured software, and choose software solutions in Amazon Machine Images (AMIs), software as a service (SaaS), and other formats. Professional services are also available to help customers configure, deploy, and manage third-party software. Visit the True Elements Water Intelligence listing here.

About True Elements

True Elements provides deep, clear water intelligence that clarifies water and watershed complexity to help leaders make accurate, effective decisions to address their water challenges. True Elements applies a sophisticated, patent pending scientific and AI lens to multiple layers of disparate watershed data to produce deeper, clearer, more holistic insights into watershed dynamics. We turn those insights into clear visualizations and scores for more reliable analysis, forecasting and sound decision making. To learn more about True Elements, visit www.trueelements.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

