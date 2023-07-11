True Flood Risk Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Flood Risk, a leading property data and risk management platform for flood risk, announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire, to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.

"We are thrilled to be part of the esteemed Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program, marking a significant milestone for our company," said Shelly Klose, Founder and CEO, True Flood Risk. "Through our participation in this program, we are honored to provide insurers exposure to our innovative flood risk data and risk management tools. With True Flood Risk's technology, insurers can unlock deeper insights into flood risk, enhance their risk pricing strategies, and help communicate ways to mitigate potential claims and damages, ensuring greater resilience for their policyholders and communities on a global scale."

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"We are pleased to welcome True Flood Risk to the Insurtech Vanguards program," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. "True Flood Risk brings an innovative approach and introduces new property features and flood risk visualization tools, which we look forward to helping showcase to our network."

Launched in 2018, True Flood Risk was founded with the core mission of educating property owners, renters, and businesses about their individual property's flood risk. Today, True Flood Risk collaborates with leading insurers, mortgage lenders, asset managers, and municipalities to expedite underwriting, enhance risk selection, optimize portfolio risk concentration, simulate future flood exposure and claims estimates, boost new customer acquisition, and delivers effective customized communications education and outreach.

About True Flood Risk

True Flood Risk is a mission driven company that provides property data and risk management solutions for flood risk. With its patented AI-powered technology that instantly estimates property-level structural height, commonly known as the first floor height (FFH)/Lowest Floor Elevation (LFE), True Flood Risk empowers property owners, renters, communities, insurers, and banks with comprehensive data and valuable insights. These insights enable stakeholders to understand flood risk, evaluate the financial impact of flood risk exposure, estimate flood insurance premiums and expected losses, and identify optimal property-level mitigation strategies for long-term resilience. With a global reach covering over 200 million residential and commercial properties, True Flood Risk is committed to revolutionizing flood risk assessments through innovative and data-driven solutions. For more information visit http://www.truefloodrisk.com and follow up on Twitter @TrueFloodRisk

