True Flood Risk Unveils Nationwide First Floor Elevation (FFE) and Property Feature Database for Flood Risk

BRONXVILLE, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, True Flood Risk, the leading provider of property data for flood risk, unveils the first nationwide first floor elevation (FFE) database. Using proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence tools along with third party APIs, True Flood Risk now has access to 80% of properties representing over 100 million residential homes and small to medium-sized commercial buildings throughout the United States. In addition to first floor elevation data, enterprise users can also order other individual property-level features such as geocoding, structure type, presence of a basement, roof pitch and number of stories.

True Flood Risk enterprise solution dashboard showing first floor elevation (FFE) property data for a single-family home

According to Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Beate Liepert, "First floor elevation is the single most predictive loss indicator when overlaid with flood zone maps. Our FFE data helps insurers assess individual property level flood risk and ultimately delivers the necessary insights to price the flood risk accordingly, expedite quotes for new flood insurance policy applications and provide better and faster claims excellence for their customers."

With the introduction of its enhanced enterprise solution API, True Flood Risk provides accurate, affordable and instant property data with optional dashboards including individual property data, historical flood maps, elevation data above sea level and more. Customized reports are available for address specific inquiries or volume orders for all available individual property level data by zip code, county or state.

About True Flood Risk

Launched in August 2017, True Flood Risk, a division of Think Geohazards Inc., provides property-level location data related to flood risk for over 130 million residential and small to medium-sized commercial properties throughout the United States and select international markets. For more information please contact sales@TrueFloodRisk.com.

Copyright © 2019 by True Flood Risk ( TrueFloodRisk.com ) and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Media Contact:

Shelly Klose

True Flood Risk

914-222-9055

SOURCE True Flood Risk

Related Links

https://truefloodrisk.com

