True Food Kitchen Continues Commitment to Ingredient Standards by Exclusively Using Avocado & Olive Oil

News provided by

True Food Kitchen

30 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Restaurant brand remains dedicated to evolving culinary standards beginning with the elimination of seed oils from all cooking

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, chef-led, seasonally-driven restaurant brand, announces today the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest ingredient standards--beginning with eliminating seed oils from their cooking.

Founded 15 years ago by Dr. Andrew Weil on the idea that great tasting and nutritious food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived, True Food Kitchen serves craveable, consciously sourced, chef-inspired dishes across its 45 restaurants nationwide.

"We've learned a lot about the health risks of oils extracted from seeds (corn, sunflower, safflower, canola, peanut, etc.). Especially when heated, they may promote inflammation and increase risks of certain health concerns," said True Food Kitchen's Co-Founder, Dr. Andrew Weil. "Oils derived from fruits, such as olives and avocados, are much better for cooking and I recommend them as replacements for seed oils in the kitchen. I am proud True Food Kitchen continues to evolve their approach as we learn more."

As part of their ongoing menu innovation, the True Food culinary and sourcing teams will continue to evolve ingredient standards with plans for additional updates to their menu offerings in the first quarter of 2024, and throughout the year.

"We're proud to be a leader in the industry with our full transition to cooking exclusively with olive and avocado oils. Cooking amazing food starts with using the best ingredients possible. This is just one piece of our updated ingredient standards, we look forward to sharing more in early 2024." said John Williams, CEO of True Food Kitchen. "We are on a mission to make it easier for more people to eat more real food, and so we are focused on using whole or minimally processed ingredients in everything that we make."

In addition to ingredient updates, True Food Kitchen launched three major menu rollouts this quarter—a completely revamped brunch, a brand-new happy hour program, and a festive new menu to celebrate the holidays. The brand will continue to focus on new opportunities and dishes to delight guests while upholding their ingredient and sourcing standards. For more information about True Food Kitchen's menu and restaurants, please visit www.truefoodkitchen.com.

About True Food Kitchen 
Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well-lived. The brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs, and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand-in-hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative, and freshest in-season ingredients. The brand has 45 restaurants in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

SOURCE True Food Kitchen

Also from this source

Co-Founder and Former CEO of Sir Kensington's, Mark Ramadan, and CEO of Citycon and Thirty-Year Retail Real Estate Veteran, F. Scott Ball, Join True Food Kitchen's Board of Directors

Co-Founder and Former CEO of Sir Kensington's, Mark Ramadan, and CEO of Citycon and Thirty-Year Retail Real Estate Veteran, F. Scott Ball, Join True Food Kitchen's Board of Directors

Today, True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, wellness-focused, seasonally-driven restaurant group, announces the addition of two new members to its...
Cerealtinis, Brunch Towers and More--True Food Kitchen Unveils Playful Brunch Menu and Elevated Cocktail Program

Cerealtinis, Brunch Towers and More--True Food Kitchen Unveils Playful Brunch Menu and Elevated Cocktail Program

True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, chef-led, seasonally driven restaurant brand, announces today significant menu innovations with the rollout of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.