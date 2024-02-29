True Food Kitchen Levels Up Ingredients Standards Nationally with TRUE Campaign

Restaurant group celebrates the launch of their new program by introducing new sourdough pizza dough, and emphasizing their focus on whole, real food.

PHOENIX, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Kitchen announces it is introducing a new house-made sourdough crust for all pizzas as part of its commitment to sourcing and serving real food for real life. Kicking off on February 28, the new sourdough crust is another key initiative deepening their commitment to their TRUE Ingredients Standards program, ensuring that every ingredient meets the highest standard for both people, and the planet. More than just buzzwords, this TRUE Ingredients ethos is reflected in every ingredient served on True Food Kitchen's new pizza menu, from the crust to the sauce to the toppings, creating a delicious new experience for its guests.

"We believe in the power of whole, real food. We partner with each of our growers, ranchers and producers so that every ingredient meets our TRUE standards. That means better food for you, your family, and the planet. We do the hard work so you don't have to," says CEO John Williams. "At True Food kitchen we are leading the way in seeking regenerative, organic ingredients which meet the highest standards for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness," says CEO John Williams

Made in house from a fermented sourdough starter, True Food Kitchen's new pizza dough not only adds depth of flavor, but sourdough is easier to digest, naturally low in gluten, and promotes healthy gut. Also, the natural acidity in sourdough reduces the glycemic index and doesn't spike your blood sugar in the same way as highly processed flours. That's just one layer to True Food Kitchen's revamped new pizza offerings, including exclusively using organic DiNapoli tomato sauce on both current and future pizzas. For example, the Southwest Bison Sausage Pizza features organic DiNapoli tomatoes, Force of Nature regenerative bison and Vital Farms pasture-raised egg. And the Garden Pesto Pizza is overflowing with organic tomatoes and arugula.

According to Williams, the TRUE Ingredients Standard efforts also ensures that as the company thoughtfully expands nationwide, it's heightening, rather than loosening its standards. "TRUE Ingredients Standards will open the door for more guests looking to eat real food crafted from the highest quality ingredients, without sacrificing the joy of eating craveable food."

Furthermore, every ingredient has been vetted via True Food Kitchen's commitment to their five core pillars:

Organic that Matters

Prioritize organic certification for ingredients with potential toxin concerns.

Healthy for Pasture, Plate and Planet

Organic, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised eggs, and regenerative organic bison. Always.

Future- Forward Farming

We are committed to sourcing with integrity. We are actively partnering with growers who share the same values. Our regenerative organic ingredients meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness.

Cut The Bad, Amp Up The Good

We say "no" to food coloring, artificial sweeteners, unpronounceable preservatives and more, and "yes" to nutrient-dense ingredients.

See Ya Seed Oil

We exclusively cook with olive and avocado oil, working to eliminate seed oils from our menu.

To experience True Food Kitchen's new TRUE Ingredients Standard, including the all-new sourdough pizza dough, reservations can be made now at www.truefoodkitchen.com, and online orders can be placed at order.truefoodkitchen.com. For the latest updates, follow @livetruefood on Instagram.

About True Food Kitchen

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy of real food for real life. By meeting people where they are, True Food Kitchen is empowering more people to experience great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages that serve as the foundation for a life well-lived. With a commitment to selecting the best partners, the brand emphasizes wholesome, authentic ingredients with thoughtful preparations crafted with care and a passion. True Food Kitchen is committed to sustainably sourcing the most responsible, creative, and freshest in-season ingredients to create craveable dishes for an experience that goes beyond the plate. The brand has 45 restaurants in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

