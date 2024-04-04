True Food Kitchen Unveils Brand New Seasonal Spring Menu

Launching today, the menu celebrates the season with craveable fair with a TRUE twist

PHOENIX, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Kitchen, a leader focused on high quality, sustainably sourced, seasonal ingredients, is excited to announce the debut of its new Spring menu. Guided by the principle of Real Food for Real Life – True Food prioritizes feel good food that fuels, as seen in these innovative new features brimming with fresh flavors, delectable new dishes, drinks, and desserts.

This menu rollout is one of the biggest for the brand with over 20 new menu items and hot off the introduction of True Food's TRUE Standards. From new craveable handhelds to hearty salads, mouthwatering pizzas and flavor-packed bowls, True Food's menu has something new for guests to enjoy every time they dine.

"We are really excited for our guests to experience these new additions to the menu," said CEO John Williams. "We have renewed the focus on flavor-forward and craveable dishes with our own TRUE spin on them. We hope everyone enjoys the mouthwatering renditions of some nostalgic dishes!"

True Food's menu offerings bring to the table an unmatched craveability with a TRUE twist that capture the essence of the season. One of the more unique dishes, the Yam and Cheese sandwich, was inspired by recreating the experience of a delicious, hearty, meat-based sandwich, but with vegetables as the star. Starting with elements from iconic sandwiches such as the Reuben and Bahn Mi, the True Food culinary team delivers a vegetarian sandwich that eats like meat thanks to the sliced and roasted yams, and features bold flavors from the black garlic vinaigrette, pickled vegetables, and smoked gouda.

Pairing the nostalgic flavors of pot roast and French dip, with TFK's new Ultimate Pot Roast Beef Dip featuring 100% grass-fed beef slow roasted and braised served alongside a mushroom jus that guests will crave.

Following the brand's switch to sourdough pizza crust in February, True Food also launched new flavor-packed pizzas. For the first time ever, the brand will bring a Heritage Pepperoni Pizza to the menu, featuring uncured pepperoni from Heritage Farms, as well as a soon to be fan favorite, the Bougie Blanco, a white pizza with parmesan cream, black truffle, hot honey – that is bursting with flavor.

In addition to a wide selection of menu offerings, True Food's cocktail and zero-proof program also takes center-stage with flavors of spring that awaken your senses like the Avo-Rita, a fun twist on a classic margarita with avocado and jalapeño as the star, and the Hangover Rx – a refreshing beverage with pineapple, orange, coconut water, aloe vera, and organic sea moss.

With this debut, True Food brings forth an array of innovative dishes, providing something on the menu for every palate. Whether interested in an Italian Meatball Sub, Kale Caesar Salad, or Thai Peanut Noodle Bowl, True Food is empowering guests to enjoy Real Food for Real Life.

True Food Kitchen's new Spring Menu is available at all 45 locations starting today. Reservations can be made now at www.truefoodkitchen.com, and online orders can be placed at order.truefoodkitchen.com. For the latest updates, follow @livetruefood on Instagram.

About True Food Kitchen

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy of real food for real life. By meeting people where they are, True Food Kitchen is empowering more people to experience great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages that serve as the foundation for a life well-lived. With a commitment to selecting the best partners, the brand emphasizes wholesome, authentic ingredients with thoughtful preparations crafted with care and a passion. True Food Kitchen is committed to sustainably sourcing the most responsible, creative, and freshest in-season ingredients to create craveable dishes for an experience that goes beyond the plate. The brand has 45 restaurants in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

SOURCE True Food Kitchen