True Foodies Invites Culinarians Worldwide To Partake In SeedInvest Crowdfunding Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For True Foodies Only, Inc. ("True Foodies"), a global app and social culinary community, announced today its crowdfunding campaign on SeedInvest. To learn more, please visit www.seedinvest.com/truefoodies/seed.

A platform for fine food lovers, True Foodies combines masterclass culinary educational videos, recipes, and restaurant recommendations from top chefs in an intuitive app. Currently, True Foodies' community of more than 10,000 chefs and culinary instructors includes over 400 Michelin-Starred chefs, who have recommended more than 2,800 restaurants. Chefs and restaurants included on the app are invited by their peers or nominated, ensuring that app users receive the highest quality of gourmet endorsement. Participating chefs are given profiles where they can endorse their favorite wines and restaurants – and post recipes for users to try. The app also includes a library of instructional content and filmed recipes, available by paid subscription for $19.99 per year or $7.99 for individual courses.

"We launched True Foodies to connect top chefs and culinary educators from around the world with those who were passionate about food – and through this campaign, will be able to build this innovative platform into a truly global community," said Joanne Carter, True Foodies co-founder. "True Foodies allows users to eat in the restaurants that are frequented by top chefs like Daniel Boulud, Yannick Alléno, and Michel Roth while recreating their original recipes."

"The main differentiator between True Foodies and other culinary groups is the caliber of professionals that are providing recipes and instruction," said Tadeusz "Chef Ted" Kolodziejczyk, True Foodies co-founder. "Foodies know that access to top chefs is incredibly restricted and expensive. True Foodies eliminates this barrier – and will continue to disrupt and innovate culinary education."

The True Foodies app is available in eight languages and in 157 countries.

Future plans include expanding instructional videos to include Japanese and Italian cooking basics, as well as increasing the current list of 2,300 wines. Carter and Kolodziejczyk will also launch a world tour video series and last-minute reservation platform within the app.

About For True Foodies Only, Inc.

For True Foodies Only, Inc. ("True Foodies") is a global app and social culinary community bringing together top chefs, culinary school instructors and home gourmets from around the world in a masterclass cooking education, recipe, and restaurant recommendation hub. Launched in 2017, the True Foodies community currently includes more than 10,000 chefs, 2,800 restaurants and more than 350,000 fans. For more information, please visit www.truefoodies.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

True Foodies is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: True Foodies: https://www.seedinvest.com/truefoodies

SOURCE For True Foodies Only, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.truefoodies.com/

