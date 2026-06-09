True for Two Launches Marriage-Focused Dating Platform in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True for Two, a new mobile dating platform, is launching in the United States with a focused mission: to connect singles who are serious about finding a life partner, and to filter out everyone else.

In a crowded dating app market where users often waste time on mismatched expectations, True for Two takes a different approach. Rather than maximizing matches, the platform prioritizes alignment. Its core premise is simple: the biggest hurdle in modern dating is finding someone who wants the same future you do.

True for Two - dating app True for Two - dating app

Built for Intention

True for Two isn't an open marketplace. It's a curated community where every user has explicitly stated their goal: a committed, long-term relationship leading to marriage. Members whose behavior or intentions diverge from that standard are removed - keeping the experience focused and respectful.

"We're not trying to keep people swiping forever," says Natalia Sergeeva, Chief Product Officer at True for Two. "If two people want fundamentally different things, no amount of messaging will change that. Our product surfaces those dealbreakers upfront - so users don't invest weeks only to discover they're not on the same page."

Onboarding That Goes Beyond the Bio

While many dating apps rely on quick sign-ups and surface-level profiles, True for Two asks users to invest time upfront. A comprehensive onboarding questionnaire explores values, lifestyle preferences, family goals, and long-term expectations. The result? Meaningful incompatibilities - like one person dreaming of city life while the other envisions raising a family in the suburbs - are identified before the first message is sent.

Quality Over Quantity

The platform also rethinks how users engage. Instead of endless scrolling, True for Two encourages thoughtful consideration of a smaller, highly compatible set of matches. It's a shift from passive browsing to intentional connection—designed to reduce decision fatigue and increase the likelihood of genuine compatibility.

A New Metric for Dating Apps

True for Two reflects a broader evolution in how users evaluate digital relationship tools. Success isn't measured by daily active minutes or match volume, but by outcome clarity: helping people quickly determine whether a connection has real long-term potential.

Currently in its early growth stage, True for Two began its rollout in Dallas, Texas, using the local market as a starting point to test and refine the product. As demand quickly proved to extend beyond a single location, the app is now becoming accessible across the United States, reflecting a broader interest in more intentional approaches to dating. Future expansion plans will be shaped by user feedback and ongoing traction in different regions.

Learn more: https://truefortwo.com

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.myhalf.app&pli=1

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/true-for-two-serious-dating/id6745731904

Media Contact:

Victoria Nakhaleva

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SOURCE True for Two